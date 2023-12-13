The simple scarf that's now too hot to handle

Brian writes: "Many years ago I suffered from a plantar wart on the sole of my foot which after much pain and suffering had to be cut out, inducing more pain and suffering while it healed. Six months later I discovered warts on my knee! The girl next door she said her mother knew a remedy and it was to rub the white juice from a dandelion on them. So we all trooped over to the local park to find dandelion and my mates and she took great delight in smearing dandelion juice over my full leg. Needless to say the warts disappeared and have never been seen since!"