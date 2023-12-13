The simple scarf that's now too hot to handle

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Buried deep in the wardrobe from a time long ago is a shemagh, an Arab scarf also known as a keffiyeh. The tasseled, checkered headgear made famous by Yasser Arafat became an almost mainstream fashion accessory in the mid-2000s, favoured by urban hipsters who liked its hint of mild rebellion.
During the Black Summer fires, it was a useful piece of kit. It kept the sun off my neck, the smoke out of my throat, and wiped from my brow the sweat generated by the hot protective yellow suit and helmet the media were required to wear on the fireground.
Now, wearing one in public will mark you as falling on one side in the Israel-Hamas conflict. And it might even get you cancelled.
When young Sydney Theatre Company cast members wore them during a curtain call to show their solidarity with the people of Palestine as Gaza was bombed to rubble, the reaction from the Jewish community was instant and visceral. Donors pulled funds. Board members resigned. A performance was cancelled.
The keffiyeh became touchpaper. What also exploded during the ongoing ruckus was the sense one could not safely voice discomfort at the way the conflict in Gaza has unfolded without being branded a supporter of Hamas. Lost in the noise was the fact the keffiyeh worn by actors Harry Greenwood, Mabel Li and Megan Wilding is not the green headband worn by the organisation that unleashed the unspeakable October 7 horror in Israel. Yet somehow it's been equated as such.
Jewish Australian director of the Adelaide Writers Festival Louise Adler last week courageously called out the reaction to the STC controversy, saying it was a "tragedy" that wishes for peace and justice in the Middle East were being silenced. "There is a long and honourable and important tradition of artists being engaged in the world that they inhabit. Art that is not made of this world, that doesn't take into account this world, feels to me rather vacuous," she told 7.30's Laura Tingle. We should not look away, Adler said.
The danger lies in the almost constant conflation of any opinion on the conflict into either anti-Semitism if Israel's actions are criticised, or pro-Zionist if they're not criticised enough. This bitter polarity ensures voices of reason - voices for peace - are stifled. And it encourages those who occupy the middle ground to do exactly what Adler says we shouldn't. To look away.
And ironically the keffiyeh backlash from the Jewish community has prompted a call to artists and creatives across the country to all wear the scarf today as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people.
My keffiyeh, however, will remain hidden in the depths of my wardrobe. Politicised and too polarising now, the simple and practical garment will only inflame tensions at a time when calm resolve to end the conflict is needed.
It will only come out in the unlikely event of a peace rally in which keffiyehs and kippot (Jewish skull caps) are seen together, their wearers united in a common cause - to put an end to the bloodshed and strive towards a permanent solution.
