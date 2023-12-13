Developer resubmits plan for hundreds of apartments

A developer's plan for hundreds of apartments in Belconnen will be reassessed by the ACT planning authority, after the first proposal was knocked back.
JWLand went back to the drawing board for its mixed-use project on Chandler Street. It had initially proposed 550 residential units and 325 build-to-rent units across two towers.
The group has now submitted a reconsideration application for the development.
The number of units has remained almost the same in the updated proposal, but other changes have been made "to address areas of concern", the developer stated in the application.
The planning and land authority refused the application in April, saying it did not meet the objectives of a CZ2 mixed-use zone.
JWLand purchased the 7125-square-metre site, which is currently a surface car park, from the Suburban Land Agency in 2022 for $20.5 million.
Known as block 17, section 152, the block is located on Chandler Street with Swanson Court to the north and the Belconnen bus interchange to the south.
The site was marketed as having the potential for a total 550 residential dwellings and a large commercial component, such as offices and retail.
In its initial application, JWLand justified the decision to include build-to-rent homes as the commercial element saying the demand for residential was outstripping the need for commercial or retail spaces.
The original application proposed two towers, one housing the 550 residential units and the other for the build-to-rent component.
JWLand head of development Michael Prendergast said the reason the group opted to put all 550 residential homes in one tower was to offer as many north-facing apartments as possible.
But the "large physical presence" was a pain point for the planning authority.
"So what we have done is we've broken that larger build-to-sell building down into two towers," Mr Prendergast said.
"Now we've got three individual residential towers on the site."
Revised plans show the number of residential apartments will stay the same but three build-to-rent units have been added, totalling 328 homes.
The heights of the towers would remain the same with the residential building to be 20 storeys tall and the build-to-rent tower to be 24 storeys.
Other changes include relocating the pedestrian link between Cohen Street and Swanson Court to separate it from vehicle access and adding more ground-level retail.
"We've put a lot more retail shop frontages on the two major boundaries and have included a little bit of residential on the mezzanine, just to provide, I suppose, a greater level of passive surveillance," Mr Prendergast said.
The existing 168 surface car parks would be retained in the new development as per the sale conditions, plus additional spaces for future residents.
Mr Prendergast said the group was happy with the changes that had been made and was confident the proposal was well-suited to the Belconnen town centre.
"There's no other place within a town centre that's better suited for high density than an underutilised parcel of land immediately adjacent a bus interchange and within walking distance to a major shopping centre," he said.
When the application was refused in April, Belconnen Community Council chair Lachlan Butler said it demonstrated what happened when developers lacked guidance from the government about how to build on mixed-use sites.
"It was refused partially due to the lack of genuine mixed-use outcomes, and much time, energy and money has been wasted," he said.
"The site borders the bus interchange and is undeniably attractive for predominantly residential development, but its location calls for something that improves the public domain and environment of the site while providing quality housing and services to its future residents."
The application is open for public comment until January 18, 2024.
