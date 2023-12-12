Canberra's best restaurants of 2023, as judged by us

I love that the list of favourite restaurants from The Canberra Times reviewing team includes several venues not even considered by the national reviewers from rival publications.
I'd like to think it's because we know these restaurants intimately, sometimes know the people behind them, and there's so much more involved in having a good night out than judging the dishes which end up on the table.
Some people say we're a little generous with our scoring, but it's a complicated system that involves thinking about the overall experience, alongside the particulars. While some establishments might baulk at a 14, for a solid suburban local it's a great score. Anything above 16 means things are going exceptionally well.
We can only write about our experiences and we urge you to try these places for yourselves. Great things are happening in Canberra and we want to tell you all about them.
Click or touch on the restaurants' name to read the full review.
Suburban places like this often get missed by those of us who don't live locally. Perhaps that's the essence of a good local, nobody wants anyone outside the postcode to know too much about it.
With plenty of wines to choose from, food that is a joy to eat, and a dining room that is fun and modern without being pernickety, Agostinis is a place to feel comfortable and properly enjoy a fine meal.
Capitol Bar and Grill does things extremely well. With the safety net of the hotel, there's the opportunity to try a few different things, but they don't shy away from the need to produce classic dishes at a high standard.
Dada isn't just a local that keeps residents coming back for more. It's a place that every Canberran - northside or southside - should try at least once. Not only will you not regret it, you'll be dying to go back.
We leave Miss Van's feeling like we have experienced a dinner put together by many hands (including ours). If this place was a 200-seater in Melbourne, we expect it would be full every night.
There's a reminder of the past, with a new home in the present. It's the way you feel dining at Mrs Wang. That traditions of the past can be modernised and elevated without losing any of the sentimental memories.
You come to Otis because you know what you will get. And you will get an excellent meal, most likely every time. Classic dishes that stand as a paragon of steadfastness in good old Kingston.
It put a high note on what may be a rare ladies lunch event. But then so did a lot of the dishes. Perhaps we should all find a more permanent way to be ladies who lunch after all.
Such and Such is fun, creative, and unique in its offering to the market. You can go for a big night, drop in before the theatre or just swing past by yourself for a small plate of something delicious. It's accessible, interesting, and open to what you make of it.
We've had a great night, the vibe is chilled, despite the heat from the chargrill. Service was spot-on, the food a definite elevation from the lunch-time fare.
This is proper fine-dining, executed by a well-drilled team in a beautiful setting. The kitchen and floor staff know what they are doing, and the passion is on display.
Eightysix's reputation precedes it, and it's one that it has earned. With a menu packed full of winners, it's only a matter of time before the restaurant lures you back for another meal.
If Onzieme abandons all fear of offending the intelligentsia, we may well have a stadium rock band on our hands.
The changing seasonal menu is one of the reasons to make regular reservations at Grazing. It is all about what's best at certain times of the year. Who knows what great seasonal produce will be on show, that's half the fun. Just don't forget to order dessert.
Italian and Sons' reputation of being one of the best Italian restaurants in Canberra precedes it, and it certainly didn't disappoint. It has that same passion and respect for food that the nonnas had growing up, but translated into a restaurant setting.
Mu Omakase was recently awarded its first hat in the Good Food Guide Awards and rightly so. It might be easy to baulk at $165pp - which is paid when you book, drinks are paid for on the right - but it kind of works out to $12 a plate. And when each plate is as close to perfection as these ones are, it's extremely good value.
Set menus are really just a culinary trust exercise. Do you trust a restaurant with the shape of your meal or do you need to intervene to tell them how it ought to be done? Trust them at Lanterne Rooms. Trust them completely and wholeheartedly.
We like it at Temporada. We always have. We like it even more now you can eat there and be home by 7.30pm with its express set menu.
The team is literally at the top of their game. There are rumours they may pop up again somewhere, sometime, with some new concept. Note: XO closed on October 21, after eight years of business.
There has always been a tension in French restaurant kitchens between tradition and innovation. This restaurant moves from one to the other, and back again, with seamless effort. But the real Les Bistronomes magic is in the connection between back and front of house, where the energy, hustle and ambience all come together and the team delivers as one.
What has me even more excited than the thought of having dinner here again is the fact that it feels like this is just the beginning of Louis. Expect even brighter things in this restaurant's future.
For all its relaxed-ness (is that a word?) there is still a touch of refinement about Small Town. The staff are friendly, genuinely friendly, even though I'm on my own they never rush me, attending to me just enough. Sometimes all these things add up to an experience that hits all the right notes. And tonight Small Town sang. Note: Small Town Milton is now closed.
Have you eaten at any of these restaurants? What do you think are the city's best? Let us know in the comments below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.