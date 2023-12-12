New Services Australia boss announced

Senior public servant David Hazlehurst will take over as head of Services Australia from January.
His appointment follows the retirement of Rebecca Skinner in September, after just over three years in the role.
Chris Birrer has been acting as chief executive officer since Ms Skinner's retirement.
Mr Hazlehurst led the myGov user audit and NDIS Review secretariat.
He previously held senior roles in at the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Industry and Innovation, Agriculture, Austrade, and served as the Digital Transformation Office's interim chief executive officer.
Government Services Minister Bill Shorten said the government's largest agency had already "undergone a raft of changes since Labor came to government," referencing the response to the robodebt royal commission.
"Mr Hazlehurst will be a steady hand to lead the agency through the next phase and I have full trust in his professionalism and ability to put our must vulnerable Australians first," Mr Shorten said in a statement.
"I thank acting CEO Chris Birrer for his steadfast and passionate leadership in this important transitionary period, following Ms Skinner's retirement."
The panel that selected Mr Hazlehurst included a welfare advocate, for the first time in the social services portfolio.
"Services Australia touches the lives of many Australians, particularly those who are facing difficult circumstances," Mr Shorten said.
"I am extremely proud that a welfare advocate, in former chief executive officer of Economic Justice Australia, Ms Leanne Ho was included on the selection panel to ensure we got this appointment right."
