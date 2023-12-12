The Canberra Times
New Services Australia boss announced

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated December 12 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:04pm
Senior public servant David Hazlehurst will take over as head of Services Australia from January.

