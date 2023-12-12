Energy security should be higher on the government's agenda

With the ongoing war in Gaza and the potential for spreading conflict in the Middle East it is no surprise that shipping through the Suez Canal is being disrupted.
Shipping is also being delayed and disrupted through the Panama Canal due to drought and climate change.
If we throw Russian aggression and Chinese power plays into the mix the likelihood of trade slowdowns and shortages of key imports becomes more and more likely.
In that context, consider the potential impacts on a key economic enabler in this country - transport.
Some 90 per cent of Australia's oil requirement is imported. The country only holds 68 days of liquid fuel reserves.
This country's two remaining oil refineries largely produce petrol, not aviation fuel and diesel. These are huge vulnerabilities.
One would think that the government would be moving as fast as possible to increase energy security by encouraging all transport sectors to transition to home-grown renewable energy sources.
We're beginning to see electric buses and cars, but where are the strategies to increase the number of electric vans and trucks?
Where are the promised fuel efficiency standards?
Are we going to continue being the dumping ground for vehicles other countries won't accept?
There have been recent reports on the push by Australian farmers at COP28 to get an agreement on the role agriculture can play in emissions reduction.
Unfortunately the Albanese government doesn't seem to be taking much notice. It did not provide space in the Australian pavilion for the farming presentation.
Climate Minister Bowen had little to say on the issue in his annual climate statement.
Given the huge contribution the rural sector could make to emissions reduction in Australia this is not good enough.
The best rural contribution to climate change mitigation and biodiversity protection would be a drastic reduction of Australia's grazing herd.
Gwyneth Bray (Letters, December 10) Israeli forces do carry out arrest raids in the West Bank at night.
This is for much the same reasons our police arrest people at night. They're more likely to be home and it's safer for all concerned, especially in the West Bank where they face armed mobs during the day.
And yes, they do arrest teenagers - often for violent acts against civilians such as throwing rocks at cars or worse.
We arrest teenage criminals too.
However they don't throw the families out so Israelis can move in.
That only ever happens after an exhaustive court process, often lasting more than 20 years, finds the Israelis are the legal owners of the house in question.
It is said Nero fiddled while Rome burned. At COP28, numerous fossil fuel lobbyists are pressing for delays and economically-damaging carbon capture investments.
Will they be able to look their children in the eye?
Carbon capture and storage offers cover for the fossil fuel industry to continue its pollution, poses a serious risk of leakage, and will cost at least $30 trillion more than a pathway based primarily on renewable energy, energy efficiency and electrification, according to a new report from Oxford University's Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment.
David Hobson (Letters, December 1) continues with the theme that speed kills on our roads.
He raises the issue of the difficulty of overtaking on regular trips between Canberra and Sydney while remaining within the speed limit.
While I sympathise with David about that particular difficulty, driving is not painting by numbers and requires skill, intelligence and judgement.
I hope he isn't one of those drivers with lengthy queues of frustrated motorists behind them waiting for them to overtake a 50 tonne B-double travelling at a tad over 100kmh while they are doing a couple of tads below 110kmh.
The extended time and distance it takes this driver to pass such a lethal behemoth travelling barely centimetres from their car is far more dangerous in my view to both themselves, their passengers and the queue behind, than minimising that risk by getting past as quickly as possible.
That's even if the speed limit happens to be exceeded marginally for a few brief seconds.
Egypt, home to 90 million Muslims has a giant "key" to the southern stretch of giant metal fencing (keeping out Iranian backed Hamas suicide bombers heading for Israel) surrounding Gaza.
Why doesn't Egypt turn the key - with the help, and support of all the other nearly 300 million Muslims of Middle Eastern Arab countries; and open Egypt's southern gate to Gaza to admit their Palestinian Muslim brothers, and sisters?
Many oil-rich Arab states are the most opulent places in the world; and have been ever since the United Nations granted Israel statehood in 1948.
One can support a cause without either denying actions that are objectively war crimes, or effectively turning a blind eye to inhuman excess, as the Australian government does.
Australia has never had clean hands in Palestine. A relative of mine lies in a cemetery in Gaza.
He died in Palestine while wresting the province from the Ottoman Empire on April 20, 1917. He was a volunteer with the 8th Light Horse Brigade and a part of the British forces in the Middle East.
Gaza has been a massive open air prison for over two million Palestinians for 16 years. These are the descendants of those dispossessed by the Nakba in 1948.
Labor's Doc Evatt was instrumental in passing the UN resolution that established the state of Israel. Australian governments ever since have done very little to restrain excesses and to foster justice and peace.
If Israel is committing genocide they are not very good at it. In 1967 there were one million Palestinians. There are now 5.3 million.
To say Israel is committing genocide shows a complete lack of understanding of what the word means. It is an abomination to use it so wrongly against Israel.
Hamas on the other hand has sworn to destroy Israel and the Jews; no ifs, buts or maybes. That's genocide.
The disgusting chants by some pathetically naive young Australians at these free Palestine demos of "Gas the Jews" and ''from the river to the sea Palestine will be free" do advocate genocide.
Don't we have laws against this sort of hate speech? Where are the police?
Two directors of The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) argued strongly for enhanced defence spending over diplomacy ("Diplomacy weak without defence", December 6).
It is a pity the authors did not disclose the sources of ASPI's funding which include the Department of Defence and foreign armaments suppliers.
Their hawkish views could benefit from study of a recent book by the Director of the Lowy' institutes International Security Program (Sam Roggeveen, The Echidna Strategy) in which the author cogently explains how Australia's security could be enhanced by focussing on the defence of Australia rather than deterrence, and statecraft and diplomacy.
He said we should focus on air and maritime denial rather than developing a capability to attack China while enhancing cooperation with Indonesia, the Pacific and Asia.
These policies would enhance our security and reduce what we spend on defence.
I wish our government and the opposition would apply their mantra of "keeping our community safe" to Australian criminals who have completed their usually too lenient sentences violent offences including murder.
I often read the Canberra court reports. I cannot believe how lenient sentences are for domestic violence when you consider four women have been murdered by their partners in Australia in one week.
The pposition says "victims are terrified" because of the release of the detainees.
That happens all the time when Australian criminals are released.
It is beginning to look as if COP28 is just a cop out. They are just kicking the can down the road.
Only Barr remains of the COVID-19 leaders now the former Queensland premier has resigned. Given his appalling fiscal policy isn't it time someone tapped him on the shoulder.?
The changes to the ALP part of the ACT cabinet were a wasted opportunity for renewal. I thought the departures McGowan, Andrews and Palaszczuk might have inspired Barr to follow their lead. That would've been change and renewal.
In his ministerial reshuffle is Captain Barr rearranging the deck chairs on his Titanic? It certainly will not have any beneficial effect on this government's pitiful performance.
I don't often agree with many of Dr Douglas Mackenzie's letters but his letter (December 11) on the cost and difficulties of light rail stage 2B are right on the money.
The question I've never heard answered is why debt was so high prior to COVID-19. After claiming Rudd and Gillard's debt was a looming catastrophe Abbott and Turnbull only enlarged it. In contrast Howard paid off Keating's debt in two years.
The cost of the extension of the light rail from Civic to Commonwealth Park will be $577 million. How about Barr and company pause that, institute a review and $100 million or so to the building of a new stadium instead? What's good for the goose as they say.
Ian Jannaway (Letters, December 11) is correct, the visit by Charles and Camilla will be a state visit paid for by Australian taxpayers. And yes, King Charles is our unelected official "head of state". Why should I, or any other Australian, fund a visit that seems to be mostly about the promotion of the monarchy and its brand. Where is the value for money when so many Australians are experiencing economic hardship?
S W Davey asks what water Israel intends to use to flood Hamas's tunnel network in Gaza (Letters, December 11). If Israel does that it will use seawater.
Peter Broelman (cartoon, December 10) reminds us that while 2023 is officially the hottest year on record this may be the coolest year for the rest of our lives. If major political parties would enter a race to the top on climate policy the earth's trajectory might be cooler.
I note Karina Noketel does not specify the "various reasons" Palestinian civilians fled their country in 1948 and have never been allowed to return in compliance with UN Resolution 242. The slaughter of every resident of Deir Yassin by Jewish terrorists wouldn't be one of these reasons?
