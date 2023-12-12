The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Energy security should be higher on the government's agenda

By Letters to the Editor
December 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the ongoing war in Gaza and the potential for spreading conflict in the Middle East it is no surprise that shipping through the Suez Canal is being disrupted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.