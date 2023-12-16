Watching straying eyes brings global honour for Canberra tech company

Canberra-based computer vision technology company Seeing Machines has been awarded one of the highest international transport safety honours, the 2023 Prince Michael international road safety award.
A human-AI machine-based interaction company, Seeing Machines was recognised for its class-leading monitoring technology that detects distracted behaviour or drowsiness behind the wheel.
Established in 1987, the Prince Michael awards were originally only for UK recipients but has now grown into a coveted global prize.
Previous recipients have been the electronic stability program developed by electronic giant Bosch and first used by Mercedes and the UK's national driver offending retaining scheme, which has had more than one million errant drivers diverted to education courses.
Another Australian award winner this year was Acusensus, which developed the camera monitoring systems used to detect drivers distracted by their mobile phones. The ACT government currently leases six of the Acusensus cameras, four transportable and two fixed.
The monitoring program, aimed at reducing the dangerous distraction caused by mobile phones while driving, is now in a "grace period" in which ACT drivers are sent warnings of their infringement. Offending drivers will be fined and have points deducted from February.
The ACT's 2019 exporter of the year, Seeing Machines had its gestation in an ANU laboratory 24 years ago when two engineers developed an algorithm which could detect drowsiness and fatigue through the driver's head, eye and body movements.
Now it is one of the biggest Tier One suppliers of this detection technology to the international automotive industry. Seeing Machines develops, sells and licenses its tech globally with manufacturers such as Ford, Mercedes, and General Motors among its clients.
More than 1.3 million cars worldwide are now fitted with the Canberra-developed tech and the company is expanding into other areas, such as aviation. Contracts have been signed for 16 long-running development projects with 10 OEMs (original equipment manufacturers).
Seeing Machines chief executive Paul McGlone described the global award as a great honour.
"His Royal Highness Prince Michael of Kent is passionate about road safety and his efforts alone have played a significant role in raising awareness and visibility of this important topic around the world," he said.
"Our work is guided by our long-term mission of eventually achieving zero transport fatalities. There is still a long way to go but ... with awareness about road safety greater than it has ever been, there is no doubt we are moving in the right direction."
EU regulations will soon mandate technology to mitigate the risks of driver fatigue and distraction.
