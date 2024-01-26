Why a Wallabies great is investing in revolutionary junior coaching idea

You might have been the only parent to put up a hand. You might be a teenager helping out at school or your junior club.
Or you might be like Queanbeyan's under 8s rugby coach Glen Stumbles, who promised his son Jack he'd coach him after the excitable youngster saw the Whites win last year's John I Dent Cup grand final.
Wherever you fall, most junior coaches quickly realise teaching a group of kids how to play sport and keeping it fun isn't always the easiest thing to balance.
Which is why Wallabies great Stirling Mortlock is investing in a revolutionary coaching tool called CoachMate.
"I played rugby at the highest level, but just because you played at the highest level, it doesn't mean you have any idea what to do for kids. Let's just say if they're under 10s or under 12s, if they're advanced or junior or intermediate, you really don't know," Mortlock said.
"Realistically, every parent that puts their hand up to coach, they are absolutely giving up their time, they're a volunteer, and what this app actually does is give them dynamic framework about how they can give their kids a great outcome by being a great coach, and more importantly, how they can rely on other volunteers in that club or that team to give them the tools to give the kids a great experience."
Stumbles is already finding ways to help junior rugby coaches. The tricky thing with rugby union is how the game progresses at a junior level. An under 7s team won't tackle, but an under 8s team will. Before long they're learning about lineouts, scrums and rucks.
The Whites mentor likens it to reading and writing. You can pick it up later - but the earlier the better, which is why he is keen to work with junior rugby coaches to implement a progressive coaching program to manage the change.
"[Jack] came out to the grand final and watched that. He'd been playing soccer and wasn't very interested, but he wanted to do something," Stumbles said.
"He saw us win the grand final and liked getting on there and jumping on the winners. He said 'If I played, would you coach me?' I sort of laughed and my wife said 'That's what he does'. Once he was all good to play, I just said I would coach him.
"Basically, every couple of years you're learning a whole new sport with rugby. Suddenly now we're tackling, suddenly now we're doing set piece, or we're doing rucks now.
"I think at that junior level, you can make the biggest difference in regards to skill acquisition. Once you've learnt it, you keep it, and if you don't learn it, it's so hard to get that skill acquisition at an older age.
"The hours you put in when you're younger, you learn it and pick it up a lot quicker, and then it becomes muscle memory. In that regard, you can really make a massive difference on these kids coming through. You can give them that knowledge and that repetition that they're going to be able to keep with them."
Which is where Mortlock plans to make a difference.
Mortlock and XV Capital business partner James Godfrey have entered into a strategic partnership and equity agreement with CoachMate, a trailblazing New Zealand-based sports technology company planning to redefine community sport across Australia.
CoachMate has produced a grassroots sport coaching app to provides mums, dads and teenage coaches with tools specifically designed for community sports.
A coach can punch in a sport, an age group, and a level, before the app provides training programs and illustrations, as well as ways for coaches to communicate with kids.
Why did Mortlock invest? So "every kid can have a great sporting experience regardless of their age, gender, ability, location and knowledge of the volunteer or coach".
"That's a critical one. Right now, for a huge amount of dropouts, kids leaving sport, one of the major factors is because they didn't have a good coaching experience," Mortlock said.
"CoachMate has systemised that whole process. We're talking about core skill development, skill acquisition and the mental side of how to talk to your team and players about different issues in a really positive manner. It empowers any person that gives up their time to volunteer or coach."
