Teenager shot in public, visa holders 'trapped'

Lama Qasem's family is yet to come to terms with the killing of their 16-year-old relative in the Palestinian West Bank.
The boy, Omar Abu Baker, was shot by Israeli forces during a raid in Jenin on December 6.
"[I feel] sad, and of course, anxious," Ms Qasem said.
Baker was Ms Qasem's second cousin's son, a distant relative.
The Canberran, who grew up travelling between the West Bank and Jordan, had never met Baker but said his death made her terrified of what would happen to her uncle and aunty who lived in the same region.
"It's just making us feel that it's coming closer and closer and closer every single day," Ms Qasem said.
At least 267 Palestinians, including 63 children, have been killed in the West Bank since October 7.
Ms Qasem's closest family members in the West Bank said the latest "invasion" in Jenin began on December 12. She said they were in constant fear of being shot or arrested during the 60-hour raid.
Her family members told her accounts of soldiers entering homes and a mosque while extremist settlers destroyed cars and olive trees.
"They have the green light to terrorise ... to basically do whatever they want to do," she said.
Ms Qasem was shocked to see her grandfather's house amidst raids, on the Al Jazeera news channel. She said it had become impossible for her family to visit each other as travelling between cities had become life-threatening.
"We feel ashamed to complain, or say things are not going well in the West Bank, or even with us in the diaspora because what is happening in Gaza is unbelievable," Ms Qasem said.
Further south, Israel continues its air strikes in Gaza. Some residents have fled with the help of foreign visas, but many cannot leave.
Visa holders must wait for their name to appear on a list at the Rafah border which allows them to cross into Egypt where it's safe.
However, one Canberran, who did not wish to be named for security reasons, has been waiting almost a month for her brother and his family to be allowed to leave Gaza.
"The visa was approved on November 19, we immediately initiated the evacuation process from Gaza on the same date," she said.
"But they are still trapped in Gaza, and the travel approval list for leaving Gaza does not include anyone leaving to Australia.
"The more the delay, the more complicated it gets to move between cities to head to the border."
Her brother and his wife chose to stay in Gaza, with their children, to work as teachers for the United Nations, but applied to come to Australia after being displaced during bombing.
At least 18,600 Palestinians have been killed while 2.3 million have been displaced in Gaza since Israel's campaign to eradicate Hamas began.
To date, the Australian government has issued 800 visas to Palestinians.
"I urge our government to redouble its efforts to see more Australian passport and visa holders able to cross the border and come to find safety in Australia," ACT Independent Senator David Pocock said on December 14.
The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade could not comment on individual family circumstances. The Canberra Times understands the government has no control in the Rafah crossing, and its ability to oversee the situation was limited as visa-holders were not entitled to consular help.
