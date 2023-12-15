Wonka origin story is charming with catchy original songs

Wonka (PG, 116 minutes)
4 stars
That I say I love this new big-screen musical that imagines an origin story for chocolatier Willy Wonka is a big statement and means more than a four star review can convey.
Because as I have gotten older and tireder I have had less and less patience and time for the musical genre.
But Wonka, perhaps because it leans into Roald Dahl's camp and subversive sensibility, and definitely because its original songs are bangers and ear-worms, is just lovely.
Still a young man, Willy Wonka (Timothy Chalamet) has spent his past several years travelling the globe, hunting for unique ingredients to make the unique and tasty chocolates that are his passion.
His chocolatier mother (Sally Hawkins) taught him the art of chocolate- making before leaving him orphaned as a young boy, and Wonka has now returned to London dreaming of opening his own chocolate emporium.
Standing in his way are a trio of businessmen (Paterson Joseph, Matthew Baynton and Matt Lucas) who have corruptly cornered the confectionery market in London by hoarding millions of gallons of chocolate under a church.
Helping the businessmen lock out new chocolate entrepreneurs like Willy Wonka are a corrupt priest (Rowan Atkinson) and the easily bribed Chief of Police (Keegan-Michael Key).
Placing his business dreams even further out of reach, Wonka has found himself accidentally indentured to a workhouse run by Mrs Scrubbit (Olivia Colman).
Rather than find his captivity a burden, he enlists his fellow workhouse detainees (including Jim Carter from Downton Abbey, as a down-on-his-luck bookkeeper) to join him in a scheme to secretly sell chocolates on the streets of London and use the income to buy their freedom from the workhouse.
You might think this film was going to be about how Wonka built the beautiful factory he gifts to a kind young boy in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, but it's more like The Italian Job meets Fantastic Beasts.
Writer-director Paul King and writing partner Simon Farnaby draw on elements from Dahl's books, the Marc Shaiman musical, and the 1971 and 2005 films, but their original creation imagining Wonka's origin leaves so much unexplained about the magic and inventiveness of the man, it feels like they're deliberately leaving room for a prequel-to-the-prequel.
This isn't a film version of the 2013 West End musical written by Hairspray songwriter Marc Shaiman, but has new songs written by Neil Hannon of the Divine Comedy and sensibly retains two numbers from the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
Chalamet has a magician's fluid movement and a fine singing voice, and his Wonka is a delightful street urchin, a cross between Gonzo the Great and David Blaine.
The filmmakers have chosen not to give Chalamet's Wonka that hinted-at evil or sociopathic undertone that made Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp's Wonka such subversive anti-heroes in what are children's films.
King has assembled a strong support cast, including Hawkins as Wonka's mum, a terrifically awful role for Coleman, and weirdly wonderful casting with Hugh Grant playing the film's Oompa Loompa.
I'm not overly excited by this Christmas holidays film lineup, and so its nice to have this charming PG-rated film to go to as a family.
Because the session timing was most convenient for me, I ended up buying my Wonka ticket in a new format called "DBox" which is like having an annoying older brother sitting behind you and kicking your chair throughout the film.
The comfy moving chairs did, at times, make watching more immersive, but it was hard to let the outside world go and get into the film while emotionally processing being charged an outrageous $31.50 for the experience.
