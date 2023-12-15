Music legend's biopic is dazzling

In early scenes, after a brief introduction to Bernstein being interviewed after his bereavement, the biopic is off and away, beginning with a bravura sequence in a loft apartment in New York. A phone rings, and after pausing to light a cigarette, young Lenny takes the call. He bounds off the bed, slaps the bottom of his sleeping companion, he tears down corridors and through doorways until he bounces onto the stage at Carnegie Hall to stand in for the scheduled conductor, who was ill-disposed. It was the 25-year-old's moment.