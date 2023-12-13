Times Past: December 14, 1987

The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1987 of the re-enactment of the First Fleet arriving in Australia with the 'fleet' gathering in the ACT jurisdiction of Jervis Bay.
The First Fleet re-enactment fleet would visit Jervis Bay in January 1988, said publicist Ms Jan Murray. Speaking on the dock in Fremantle, Ms Murray said that Jervis Bay would be the mustering point for the fleet before its entry to Botany Bay and later voyage to Sydney.
The minister responsible for territories, Mr Brown, would be meeting the ships at Jervis Bay to "welcome them to the ACT" in his capacity as "mayor of Canberra".
The ninth ship to join the fleet was the Australian-owned British-registered brigantine Eye of the Wind that sailed from the south. The original First Fleet had 11 ships so the new fleet is trying to make up numbers.
The sources said the company would ask the Bicentennial Authority to commit the Young Endeavour, the ship which was a birthday gift to Australia from the British government, to become the 11th ship.
The Young Endeavour has a number of youths who had all competed to be on board. The ship was set for the Tall Ships race, even though it was sailing from England about the same time as the fleet.
