E-scooters are sporty, fun and lethal

Canberra's brightly coloured 1800 hire e-scooters have been welcomed by thousands of people as a useful, fun and affordable inner city mobility option.
When they are ridden responsibly by people who wear helmets, don't double dink others and don't attempt crazy stunts such as doing burnouts on the "rainbow roundabout" they are actually pretty safe.
While few of the users of the scooters operated by Neuron and Beam Mobility would have had specific instruction in how to operate them, the basics can be quickly mastered and, as with most things, a little common sense goes a long way.
So too does an appropriate level of consideration for the pedestrians, cyclists, dog walkers and joggers who also use the shared cycle paths and footpaths of city.
Unfortunately while most riders do the right thing, including wearing the mandatory helmets, there is an intransigent minority who see the devices as toys for their amusement.
This cohort, who are all too frequently drunk or high, account for many of the scooter incidents resulting in injury. One in five injured riders treated by Canberra Health Services is rated as "clinically intoxicated". That is a very worrying statistic.
Intoxicated riders are not only a danger to themselves, they are also a positive menace to others.
Since the scooters were introduced to Australia at the end of the last decade there have been many reports of pedestrians and cyclists being seriously injured - and even killed - after being skittled by an e-scooter user.
That just has to stop. The problem is a serious one in the ACT given the influx of visitors, many of whom have an obsession with speed, each January for Summernats.
While most of the visitors are just here to have a good time there will always be some who don't know when to stop.
More than 70 per cent of the 102 riders banned by Beam Mobility during the past year were riding recklessly on the Summernats weekend.
Out of control riders raced around the inner city doing burnouts, shredding tyres and even using beer kegs as seats. Ordinary Canberrans inadvertently swept up in the melee were far from impressed.
In view of what appears to be insufficient government regulation and enforcement in this space, Neuron and Beam are taking positive steps to try to prevent a repeat in 2024.
This includes a reaction test to block drunk or drug-affected riders and increasing the number of "patrol officers" in the city and the inner suburbs.
READ MORE:
While the reaction test comes with its own list of questions about efficacy, it is at least a step in the right direction to minimising the number of riders who are able to take to Canberra's streets while under the influence.
So too are software updates that will apparently stop burnouts, limit speeds in shared areas and make the scooters less prone to falling over.
Given the silly season and Summernats are now almost upon us these measures could not have come at a better time.
That said, since the ACT government reportedly makes $657,000 a year from allowing Neuron and Beam to operate here, surely it could be doing more.
Canberra is the only jurisdiction in the country that allows children under 12 to ride e-scooters - albeit under adult supervision.
Since the scooters have now been in use in the ACT for more than three years - and almost two years have passed since the initial review of the program - it would seem timely for the government to revisit this issue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.