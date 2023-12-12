Defence behaviour complaints soar as system fails

Defence will establish a centralised complaints unit to process reports of bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct, after the Commonwealth Ombudsman found its current system ineffective.
A report by the ombudsman recommended the specialist unit be set up to consolidate the complaints system for unacceptable behaviour across the navy, army, air force and Department of Defence, after finding existing processes flawed.
Unacceptable behaviour includes harassment, workplace bullying, sexual misconduct, abuse of power and violent behaviour. Staff across Defence made 1165 complaints of unacceptable behaviour last financial year, an increase of 20.9 per cent on the 2021-22 year.
The ombudsman, which oversees complaint handling in federal and ACT government agencies, found staff did not have easy access to information about voicing their concerns - outside of the internal network - and that it was difficult for people to make complaints anonymously, or outside of their chain of command.
These features of the system discourage people from making complaints, the report found. The findings were based on 33 interviews and roundtables with Defence personnel, in addition to survey responses from staff who had experienced unacceptable behaviour.
Many of the issues raised by interviewees and survey respondents "were already readily apparent to Defence personnel", the report noted.
"These are not new issues and could have potentially been identified if Defence had a centralised area to conduct their own internal reviews of the process, proactively seeking feedback, conducting complaint reviews for quality assurance and using the information gained to drive continuous improvement."
It also highlighted inconsistent record-keeping on complaints and a lack of data. The report said the system did not include enough inbuilt mechanisms to ensure people were treated fairly through process, and that staff tasked with complaint handling did not have enough training.
The ombudsman made nine recommendations to improve complaints handling, all of which were accepted.
READ MORE:
Alongside the call for a new unit to be set up, it urged implementation of a new case management system, a quality control and quality assurance framework, improved access to information on making complaints and required training.
Department secretary Greg Moriarty and Chief of the Defence Force General Angus Campbell agreed to the nine recommendations in a letter signed on December 7.
"These recommendations support the continued implementation of complaint mechanism reform to provide assurance of Defence's commitment to reducing the instances of unacceptable behaviour and ensuring they are managed appropriately," the Defence bosses wrote.
"We would like to express our gratitude to your staff who have liaised and worked with Defence throughout this inquiry."
Defence will now begin scoping work to determine how quickly it can implement recommendations, and is due to report back with time frames in the first quarter of 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.