Read all about it: from Tasmanian tigers to Andy Warhol scandal

Subtitled "The tragic story of the thylacine," this book tells the tale of what was once the world's largest marsupial predator. Originally it roamed the Australian mainland, then it was confined to Tasmania for thousands of years. Settlers hunted it down through fear, ignorance and greed. But was it a savage sheep killer or a shy and fussy nocturnal feeder? Did the last tiger die in a Hobart zoo in 1936, or did a few survive in the wild? And did it really drink its victims' blood? This updated edition includes the latest research on whether it could ever be cloned and returned to the wild. There's a companion book about the Tasmanian devil.