Read all about it: from Tasmanian tigers to Andy Warhol scandal

Richard Dorment. Pan Macmillan. $36.99.
Art critic Dorment reveals the corruption and lies of the art world, and its mystifying authentication process. In 2003 he was called by American Joe Simon whose two Andy Warhols had been declared fake by the Andy Warhol Art Authentication Board. He wanted to know why and thought Dorment could help. Thus began a decade-long story that played out from courtrooms to auction houses and involved everyone from a mob lawyer, a Russian oligarch and movie and rock stars. It was all part of a bitter struggle to prove the authenticity of a series of paintings by Warhol.
Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish. Hachette Australia. $34.99.
In this follow-up to Clanlands, the authors and stars of TV's Outlander continue their buddy adventures, this time in New Zealand. Setting out to explore a country that Graham calls home, and that Sam has longed to visit, they immerse themselves in all that New Zealand has to offer: stunning landscapes, rich history, world-class food and drink, and, much to Graham's mounting anxiety and Sam's deep satisfaction, adrenaline-fuelled activities. Along the way they, and we, learn about the length and breadth of the Land of the Long White Cloud and the fascinating story of its people.
David Owen and David Pemberton. Allen & Unwin. $29.99.
Subtitled "The tragic story of the thylacine," this book tells the tale of what was once the world's largest marsupial predator. Originally it roamed the Australian mainland, then it was confined to Tasmania for thousands of years. Settlers hunted it down through fear, ignorance and greed. But was it a savage sheep killer or a shy and fussy nocturnal feeder? Did the last tiger die in a Hobart zoo in 1936, or did a few survive in the wild? And did it really drink its victims' blood? This updated edition includes the latest research on whether it could ever be cloned and returned to the wild. There's a companion book about the Tasmanian devil.
Judi Dench. Penguin. $36.99.
Taking a curtain call with a live snake in her wig; cavorting naked through the countryside painted green; acting opposite a child with a pumpkin on their head ... these are just a few things Dame Judi Dench has done in the name of William Shakespeare. In this book, she opens up about every Shakespearean role she has played throughout her seven-decade career. In a series of conversations with actor/director Brendan O'Hea, she guides us through Shakespeare's plays, revealing the secrets behind her rehearsal process and vignettes of her creative partnerships.
Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi. Pan Macmillan. $34.99.
In this debut novel, Anisa Ellahi spends her days writing subtitles for Bollywood films in London, while longing to be a translator of great literary works. She discovers her boyfriend Adam's extraordinary aptitude for languages comes from the Centre, an elite, invite-only program that guarantees total fluency in any language in just 10 days. Anisa enrols and undergoes the Centre's strange and rigorous processes. But as she enmeshes herself further within the organisation, seduced by all that it's made possible, she soon realises the disturbing, hidden cost of its services.
Michelle de Kretser. Allen & Unwin. $24.99.
From de Kretser, two-time winner of the Miles Franklin Award, this is a story about racism, misogyny and ageism. Lili's family migrated to Australia from Asia when she was a teenager. Now, in the 1980s, she's teaching in the south of France and observes the treatment handed out to North African immigrants. Lyle works for a sinister government department in near-future Australia. An Asian migrant, he fears repatriation and embraces "Australian values". He's also dealing with family issues. The book's reversible format enacts the disorientation that migrants experience when changing countries changes their lives.
Dirk Cussler. Penguin. $32.99.
This is the 27th instalment in the Dirk Pitt adventure series created by Clive Cussler, who died in 2020. His son Dirk co-wrote several of the books starring his namesake and now continues alone. It begins in 1940 with a mysterious cargo being shipped under German fire. Decades later, a diving expedition leads Pitt to a shipwreck's cache of uncut diamonds. No sooner than discovered, the diamonds are stolen - all while vital water treatment facilities around the globe are being targeted, placing humanity in grave peril. No prizes for guessing who has to save the world.
Caro Ramsay. Allen & Unwin. $27.99
In the village of Cronchie, a wealthy family is found brutally murdered. The Devil Stone, an heirloom rumoured to bring death if removed from their home, is the only thing stolen. The key suspects are known satanists. But when the investigating officer disappears, DCI Christine Caplan is pulled in to investigate. Caplan knows she is being punished for a minor misdemeanour when she is seconded to the Highlands, but she's confident she can quickly solve the murders and return home to her fractious family. But as she closes in on the truth, it is suddenly her life, not her career, that is in danger.
