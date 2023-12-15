The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Sure, you've bought the gifts but are you really ready for Christmas?

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated December 16 2023 - 8:14am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Are you ready for Christmas? Not long now. About a week. There's still plenty of time to buy presents (in person, you've probably missed the cut-off date for online deliveries), sort out lunch (the best Christmas lunches I remember from my childhood involved a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken, back in the day when we were reminded with every bite that it was indeed fried) and, heck, you still have time to rig up a tree of sorts, even if you just grab a fallen limb from somewhere and whack a tin-foil star on it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help