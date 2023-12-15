Sure, you've bought the gifts but are you really ready for Christmas?

I plan to cook him eggs benedict on Christmas morning. It's his go-to brunch dish. I'm still perplexed how kids who can't afford to pay for petrol still find cash for brunch. He doesn't know that yet and I'm safe because he would never read the paper. I don't know how to make a hollandaise but I'll feel a bit smug if I can pull it off. I'll whack it on some toast and some thick layers of leftover ham. (And yes, I'm getting a ham. That's one thing I won't give up. And I may have ordered a rolled stuffed turkey breast from the butcher. Even if we don't touch them at Christmas, my work lunches that week are going to be on point.) And after all that, he'll head off for more celebrations and I'll be alone. And that's the Christmas week.