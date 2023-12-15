Sure, you've bought the gifts but are you really ready for Christmas?

Are you ready for Christmas? Not long now. About a week. There's still plenty of time to buy presents (in person, you've probably missed the cut-off date for online deliveries), sort out lunch (the best Christmas lunches I remember from my childhood involved a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken, back in the day when we were reminded with every bite that it was indeed fried) and, heck, you still have time to rig up a tree of sorts, even if you just grab a fallen limb from somewhere and whack a tin-foil star on it.
But are you mentally prepared for Christmas? That's something you might need to start thinking about in October, I reckon, if not earlier. If you're not there now, it's going to be a long day.
December 25, 2023, is going to be a new one for me. My daughter is overseas so it will just be my son and me on Christmas morning before he heads off for dinner with his father. I'm working too. I hope you appreciate that when you're browsing the news with your leftover ham and eggs on Boxing Day morning.
The boy, he's 20 now, and I have decided we'll do a low-key celebration. He wants tacos for dinner on Christmas Eve. Tacos. That goes against every fibre of my being. But I rose to the challenge and suggested that turkey and some kind of cranberry salsa might be nice; or prawn and rocket and nan's seafood sauce; or maybe even just ham and brie, melted and gooey.
But no, he was adamant that he just wanted plain old mince tacos. Mince, iceberg lettuce, grated cheese from the packet, lashings of sour cream. I'm not sure I can do it, but if it makes my boy happy, isn't that what Christmas is all about?
We're splurging on an expensive Lego set to build together (his sister is away until February, so this will be our thing); we're keen to watch Oppenheimier which is streaming now. Not a great Christmas movie, I'll give you that. Maybe I can convince him we need to start with Die Hard. And we do love Elf. And the Grinch. Love Actually makes me cry for all the wrong reasons.
He wants to game (when did that word become a verb?) He said I could read while he did that. Bless, my list of books to read over summer gets longer by the day. And then we'll chill in front of the carols on the telly or something and eat our tacos and stay up late. And sleep in, and get up at some point.
I plan to cook him eggs benedict on Christmas morning. It's his go-to brunch dish. I'm still perplexed how kids who can't afford to pay for petrol still find cash for brunch. He doesn't know that yet and I'm safe because he would never read the paper. I don't know how to make a hollandaise but I'll feel a bit smug if I can pull it off. I'll whack it on some toast and some thick layers of leftover ham. (And yes, I'm getting a ham. That's one thing I won't give up. And I may have ordered a rolled stuffed turkey breast from the butcher. Even if we don't touch them at Christmas, my work lunches that week are going to be on point.) And after all that, he'll head off for more celebrations and I'll be alone. And that's the Christmas week.
I think I'm mentally prepared for it. Just another permeation of Christmas during this stage where my family, small as it might be, is transforming.
Maybe it has something to do with the idea that I'm not the centre of their universe anymore, of anyone's universe. When you're in charge of Christmas because your children are small, or your young adult children don't have children and they're happy to come home, as such, and mooch off mum and dad while they can, things are golden.
I can't imagine what it must be like to be at the point where your adult children insist on having Christmas at their place, because it's way too much hassle to throw the grandkids and all their accoutrements into the car and come to your place. Maybe it's absolute bliss.
But to give up all that control. That will be another struggle.
I do miss big family celebrations. Some of my fondest memories were formed around gatherings of cousins and aunts and uncles and, yes, buckets of chicken.
Families are different these days. Whatever form yours takes, please find time this Christmas to make some memories that suit you now.
It might not be what you thought, but it might just be the best Christmas yet.
