ABC scraps weeknight panel show

The ABC has scrapped weeknight panel show The Drum among changes to its news channel.
Fewer than five positions will be made redundant according to the ABC, as it moves to focus the ABC NEWS Channel to "continuous news, breaking news and news video production".
After holding the 6pm timeslot since 2019, The Drum will air for the final time on December 15.
The current affairs program has served as the lead into the ABC's flagship 7pm news bulletin and the national broadcaster cited "long-term audience trends" for its decision.
Hosts Julia Baird, Ellen Fanning and Dan Bourchier will be moved into new roles, the ABC said in a statement.
"Not recommissioning The Drum is no reflection on the achievements of the team over the years," ABC director of news Justin Stevens said.
"Stopping things does not diminish their previous value or contribution."
"Many talented people have worked on this program over the years, on camera and behind the scenes."
Ms Fanning will join the Queensland newsroom and Brisbane local radio, Mr Bourchier joins ABC NEWS Channel as a presenter and Dr Baird will take a new position in writing, podcasting and video.
"In a period of change and renewal for the ABC, after thirteen years, the Drum is coming to the end of its run," Dr Baird said on X.
"I am so proud of what our hardworking, dedicated team has achieved.
"And our thousand-odd, widely diverse panellists, who made the show shine."
