Tenacious journalism, best regional stories celebrated at annual awards

One of Australia's best investigative journalists has taken out the top gong at ACM's annual news awards, while the Illawarra Mercury and The Maitland Mercury have been named best regional mastheads for 2023.
At a ceremony held on Sydney Harbour to celebrate the highest quality regional and rural journalism published across nearly 100 mastheads, The Land was named agricultural masthead of the year.
Donna Page, a long-standing reporter at the Newcastle Herald, was honoured with the Gold ACM Excellence Award for her tenacious reporting, including an exhaustive investigation into the 10-year letter-writing campaign linked to the local council chief executive and ClubsNSW.
Just three years into her journalism career, Rachel Simmonds picked up the prestigious Young Journalist of the Year prize.
The Stock & Land reporter from Victoria covered everything from snail infestations in the Wimmera to wind farm debates and wool industry pioneers in 2023.
ACM editorial director Rod Quinn said the winners and their journalism had a profound impact on regional and rural communities and proved the value of local and agricultural news to Australians largely ignored by big city media.
"I am incredibly proud of the 2023 ACM Excellence Awards winners. They cover stories that would otherwise go untold and pose questions otherwise unasked," he said.
"And they do this with diligence, passion and a deep commitment to their towns, cities and communities."
Donna Page, Newcastle Herald
Gold
Rachel Simmonds, Stock & Land
Young Journalist of the Year
Anna Houlahan, national news team
Trainee of the Year
Illawarra Mercury
Masthead of the Year - Daily
The Maitland Mercury
Masthead of the Year - Non-daily
The Land
Masthead of the Year - agricultural
Central Western Daily
Editorial Director's Award
The Advocate
Building a Subscriber Community
Donna Page, Newcastle Herald
Daily News Story of the Year
James Parker, Bega District News
Non-daily News Story of the Year
Shan Goodwin
Agricultural Story of the Year
Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury
Property Story of the Year
Sam Rigney, Newcastle Herald
Allison Hore, Daily Liberal (highly commended)
Court Story of the Year
Grace Ryan, Central Western Daily
Comment Story of Year
Adrian Rollins, The Canberra Times
Analysis Story of the Year
Sam Rigney, Newcastle Herald
Samantha Townsend, The Land (highly commended)
Feature Story of the Year
Melanie Dinjaski, The Canberra Times
Emily Clooney, The Advocate (highly commended)
Sport Story of the Year - Daily
Finn Coleman, The Hawkesbury Gazette
Sport Story of the Year - Non-daily
Sylvia Liber, Illawarra Mercury
Gary Ramage, The Canberra Times
News Photo of the Year - Daily
Cathy Adams, Lismore City News
Scott Calvin, Manning River Times (highly commended)
Photo of the Year - Non-daily
Adam McLean, Illawarra Mercury
Adam Trafford, The Courier (highly commended)
Sport Photo of the Year - Daily
Rachel Simmonds, Stock & Land
Agricultural Photo of the Year
Justine Landis-Hanley, The Canberra Times
National Video of the Year
Carla Freedman, Jude Keogh and Maddy Fogarty, Central Western Daily
Local Video of the Year
Ayden Dawkins, national news team
Best Use of Multimedia
Kelly Butterworth, agricultural team
Mentor of the Year
Ben Doherty
Production of the Year
Rachel Simmonds, Stock & Land
Sell of the Year
Newcastle Herald, The Singleton Argus, The Maitland Mercury
Newsroom Collaboration
The Catch-Up, Central Western Daily
Newsroom Innovation
Kate McIlwain, Illawarra Mercury
Sally Gall, Queensland Country Life (highly commended)
Campaign of the Year
Simon Walker
Commercial Feature of the Year
Explore
Magazine of the Year
Elizabeth Habermann
Paid Content Campaign of the Year
