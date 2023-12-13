The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Is your kid a donkey or the Messiah? What their nativity role says about your parenting

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
December 13 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What role is your kid playing in the school nativity this year? Picture Shutterstock
What role is your kid playing in the school nativity this year? Picture Shutterstock

Hello new school parent. Congratulations, you've made it through kindergarten. Maybe little Mia has finished the year with a report card that suggests she's mastered phonics. Maybe someone's noticed little Leo has exceptional fine motor skills (but, after the kindergarten health check, might be in need of more exercise) but you made it! Go you. The first year of school is hard work. For the kids too.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.