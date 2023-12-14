An indulgence our cities can no longer afford

Emile writes: "I'm almost afraid to stick my head up above the parapet on this incendiary subject but it seems to me that the conflation of Judaism and Zionism is as damaging as the conflation between Palestinian and Hamas. I have been disturbed for at least the last 20 years by the far-right Zionist actions of the Israeli state against Gaza and the West Bank which at times look like they are using excerpts from Himmler's playbook against ethnic minorities. Your Michael Medved quote 'The truth about Hamas and Islamic Jihad is that they don't prevent Israel from existing or even flourishing, they prevent Palestine from coming into existence' is spot on and I would extend it to include Zionist policies and a two-state solution. Unless Gaza is at peace and prospers, Israel can not be at peace or prosper. Zionism is not Judaism, it hides behind it."