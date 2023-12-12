Festive flash mob at Canberra Airport spreads some Christmas joy

What's more Christmas than a flash mob dancing to Mariah Carey at an airport?
A flash mob from Canberra's Subsdance Dance Studio took over the main atrium of the Canberra Airport on Tuesday evening.
The dancers gave a five-minute pop-up performance, to arguably one of the most iconic festive songs, All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey.
Passengers and visitors alike were treated the spontaneous showcase of music and dance, bringing in the holiday spirit in style.
Airports are inextricably linked to Christmas, thanks to the movie Love, Actually, and the celebration of loved ones reuniting for the holidays.
The dancers were full of Christmas cheer, spreading some joy in the most unexpected way.
