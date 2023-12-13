Ten producer had 'no proof' Higgins' would lose job for reporting rape claim

Lisa Wilkinson described Brittany Higgins' Parliament House rape allegation as an "extraordinary coverup" when she first pitched it, texts have revealed.
"I have an explosive political story for Sunday Project ... we're going huge with it," the journalist told The Project producer Angus Llewellyn in January 2019 according to the man's affidavit.
Mr Llewellyn is giving evidence in the Federal Court defamation proceedings brought forward by Bruce Lehrmann as the key producer on the television story at the centre of the trial.
He has admitted having no proof Ms Higgins would lose her job despite the interview's opening line stating: "A young woman forced to choose between her career and the pursuit of justice."
Mr Lehrmann is suing the high-profile journalist and Network Ten over the 2021 story, which aired Brittany Higgins' claim she was raped inside a ministerial office on an early March 2019 Saturday.
The interview did not name the alleged perpetrator but included details about him which Mr Lehrmann claims clearly identified and defamed him.
Ms Wilkinson and Ten are attempting to prove the allegation made by Ms Higgins is substantially true and they acted reasonably and professionally in reporting it for public interest reasons.
Matthew Richardson SC, representing Mr Lehrmann, is pressing Mr Llewellyn on his professionalism in putting together the broadcast and on whether he took reasonable steps to ensure Ms Higgins' account was true.
"Sounds intriguing! ... I can jump on it from Friday if needed?" Mr Llewellyn texted Ms Wilkinson.
She replied: "It is an extraordinary coverup involving Linda Reynolds, Michaelia Cash and the PMO."
"The woman at the centre of it all is ready to talk. She is based in Canberra. We can fly her up. Would you be good for a meeting with her on Monday?"
Under cross-examination, Mr Llewellyn has been asked why he didn't seek hard evidence to prove Ms Higgins' job was at risk, as she claimed in her television interview.
The broadcast was played for the court before Mr Richardson described Ms Higgins' account of the pressure put as her as having "serious inconsistencies".
"She was unable to articulate anything that had been said or done that put her under pressure not to go to police," the barrister said.
Mr Llewellyn disagreed and said a meeting at Parliament House with chief of staff Fiona Brown and Senator Linda Reynolds "put her under pressure".
Ms Higgins has said the two women supported her reporting the allegation in the meeting, days after the alleged rape, but that it felt like they were "ticking a box".
She later claims she felt like she would lose her jobs if she went to police and became a "liability".
But the producer could not point to any physical evidence of this allegation.
"Are you saying that at the time the program was broadcast, you had - to use your words - no proof of an allegation that she was being told that if she proceeded with police charges ... that she'd lose her job," Justice Michael Lee asked him.
"I did not have proof," Mr Llewellyn responded.
Later, the producer was asked about the forms of contact Ms Higgins' fiancé David Sharaz provided him to reach Mr Lehrmann.
Mr Lehrmann has previously told the trial he believed Ten, including Mr Llewellyn, did not make reasonable attempts to reach him for a right of reply ahead of the broadcast.
The court has heard the producer contacted Mr Lehrmann through emails he no longer used or did not check regularly, and through an old work number, three days and on the day The Project aired.
"Did it occur to you that Ms Higgins' partner might not be the best person to source contact details for the man she was accusing of rape?" Mr Richardson asked.
Mr Llewellyn described Ms Higgins and Mr Sharaz as "excellent sources of very reliable information".
In a pre-production meeting with Mr Llewellyn and Ms Wilkinson, Mr Sharaz said he wanted the story to break during a sitting week and ahead of senate estimates so Liberal politicians could be probed publicly.
"You knew Mr Sharaz intended to assist the then-opposition in pursing this issue in parliament?" the barrister said.
Mr Llewellyn replied: "Maybe".
"Is that a serious answer?" Justice Lee, interrupting, asked.
Mr Richardson then asked the producer if Mr Sharaz had a "political agenda".
While Mr Llewellyn first dodged answering the question, but pressed by the judge to respond, the producer said: "I don't think he had a political agenda".
"It wasn't about a political agenda, it was about raising an issue in parliament," he said.
Mr Lehrmann has already received hundreds of thousands of dollars in defamation suit payouts from the ABC and News Corp over their reporting and broadcast of the rape allegation.
He has always denied raping Ms Higgins and no findings have been made against him.
His criminal trial was aborted last October due to juror misconduct, with the charge levelled at him later discontinued over concerns for Ms Higgins' mental health.
The defamation trial continues.
