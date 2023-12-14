The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: December 15, 1995

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
December 15 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a familiar scene for most graduates, hats flying in the air as the cheers erupt marks the culmination of years of work and study.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.