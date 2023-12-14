Times Past: December 15, 1995

In a familiar scene for most graduates, hats flying in the air as the cheers erupt marks the culmination of years of work and study.
On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported on the graduating group from the Royal Military College in Duntroon.
How do you find your hat after 223 of them have been thrown up in the air?
Minutes after hurling her hat into the air along with 222 graduating cadets under her command, officer cadet Olivia Baden-Clay had it returned by a keen-eyed graduate.
The gesture epitomises the team ethos officer cadet Baden-Clay, the academy's outgoing cadet captain, had helped foster.
Olivia, who moved to Canberra in 1993 from Toowoomba, Queensland, was the first female academy cadet captain to graduate from it.
She was going to RMC Duntroon in the following month to graduate as a lieutenant a year later.
She won the RSL's Sword of Honour for leadership and the Commander in Chief's Medal - presented by then-governor-general, Bill Hayden.
This marked second time one cadet had won both.
The incoming academy cadet captain, officer cadet Ben Pronk, also of Toowoomba, said: "I've got pretty big boots to fill. I think Olivia's done a great job this year."
