Swedish design refreshing Aussie homes

When it comes to clean, minimalist design, nobody does it better than the Swedes.
Inspired by tried-and-tested Swedish design principles, former The Block contestants, Josh and Jenna, renovated their dream home in country Victoria.
Their tips and tricks can help you rid your space of a year's worth of clutter, and start the new year afresh.
It's not an impossible feat either - there are already plenty of similarities in the way Swedes and Aussie's live their lives, that makes incorporating their design principles a breeze.
Like the Swedes, we embrace the soothing presence of nature within our homes through the incorporation of warm woods and greenery.
We also value creating a tranquil sanctuary in which to tackle the everyday.
Ever struggled to define that feeling of calm, comfortable cosiness you get from a space that feels perfectly like home? Hygge might be the word you're after.
In the context of your home, Hygge is about creating a warm and calming atmosphere through specific design choices.
Josh and Jenna injected this concept into their space by adding soft furnishings such as cushions and throws, and leaning towards a neutral colour scheme.
Light greys, whites, and cream are the way to go.
At the end of the day, a clean space equals a clear mind. Decluttering your home, by getting rid of items you no longer need, will make your home more enjoyable to live in. There's no better time than the new year to reinstate some order.
In any home, function is just as important (if not more) as aesthetics. Combine the two and you've struck interior design gold!
As the central hub of most homes, the kitchen is where this harmony matters most.
Josh and Jenna love the versatile cooking surface of Electrolux's 90cm UltimateTaste 700 Induction Cooktop. Paired with the UltimateTaste 900 French Door Fridge, and the foundation of their kitchen was complete.
From here, they layered the room with art, accessories, and lighting.
Last but not least, jazz up your clean slate by adding personal touches.
Visit the local op shop and pick-up vintage, second hand goods, such as crockery and glassware, that tell a story and ooze character.
Fill your bookshelf with photos of loved ones and all your favourite reads.
Entering the new year is about creating a clean space for what's to come, without neglecting your sentimental possessions.
