Gazing into the crystal ball: The athletes and events to watch in 2024

One minute Nick Kyrgios wants you to bear with him until he is fit again. The next, he has had enough of tennis and wants to walk away. This year looms as a pivotal moment in the career of the controversial Canberra star, who will miss a second consecutive Australian Open through injury and has not confirmed a timeline for his return from a lingering wrist issue. Kyrgios withdrew from the 2023 Open on the eve of the tournament with injury before undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. He didn't return until mid-year but tore a ligament in his right wrist in June, prompting his withdrawal from Wimbledon, and hasn't played since. The timing stings after a stellar 2022, which offered another glimpse of what Kyrgios is capable of. Kyrgios can use his protected ranking of 21 until March 2024, nine months after his one and only match in 2023, and he would likely be a contender for a wildcard berth at the majors. How determined he is to get there is anyone's guess.

