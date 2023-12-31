Gazing into the crystal ball: The athletes and events to watch in 2024

Wondering if you should be buying a ticket to Las Vegas or Paris this year?
There is a compelling case to splash the cash on both if you're a die hard desperate to catch some of sport's biggest moments in 2024.
But for every race of the century and gold medal pursuit at the Olympic Games, for every civilian you sidestep along Las Vegas Boulevard on your way to an NRL game at the home of the Super Bowl, there are questions about what comes next.
Will a controversial tennis star ever get back on the court? Will one of rugby's most promising talents pack his bags and move overseas? Will a beloved basketball veteran find his way back?
Join The Canberra Times as we gaze into sport's crystal ball and pick out some of the biggest names and events to watch in our own backyard and across the world in 2024.
Should I stay or should I go? Noah Lolesio could soon be playing that same line over and over in his head, but he's not thinking of the song by The Clash. Constantly overlooked by Dave Rennie and Eddie Jones for Wallabies jerseys, the incoming Australian coach has a crucial role to play in keeping the ACT Brumbies flyhalf on these shores. Lolesio "would very much like to come back to France" when his Super Rugby deal expires at the end of 2024 as Stephen Larkham admits the Brumbies could battle to retain the Test-capped flyhalf. Toulon attempted to keep Lolesio for another month after his World Cup joker deal expired before the Brumbies playmaker returned to Canberra for pre-season training. Frustrated by life on the Wallabies carousel, Lolesio has already flirted with an overseas move and says he will wait to see how the Super Rugby season pans out before considering staying in Canberra, returning to France or heading elsewhere - though "if the planets are aligned", Lolesio would not rule out a return to Toulon. Alarm bells are ringing at Brumbies headquarters.
One minute Nick Kyrgios wants you to bear with him until he is fit again. The next, he has had enough of tennis and wants to walk away. This year looms as a pivotal moment in the career of the controversial Canberra star, who will miss a second consecutive Australian Open through injury and has not confirmed a timeline for his return from a lingering wrist issue. Kyrgios withdrew from the 2023 Open on the eve of the tournament with injury before undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. He didn't return until mid-year but tore a ligament in his right wrist in June, prompting his withdrawal from Wimbledon, and hasn't played since. The timing stings after a stellar 2022, which offered another glimpse of what Kyrgios is capable of. Kyrgios can use his protected ranking of 21 until March 2024, nine months after his one and only match in 2023, and he would likely be a contender for a wildcard berth at the majors. How determined he is to get there is anyone's guess.
Premierships run in Ethan Strange's family. His father John coached the Sydney Roosters to an NRLW title while his sister Jasmin played in Newcastle's premiership win in October. Now the rising Canberra Raider will get to chase one of his own when he gets the chance to make his mark on the NRL. The departures of Jack Wighton and Matt Frawley will leave Jamal Fogarty without an experienced halves partner as coach Ricky Stuart heralds the beginning of a new era in Canberra. Nineteen-year-old Strange and Manly recruit Kaeo Weekes are set to compete for the No.6 jersey. Strange made his NRL debut last year after turning heads with man of the match honours in the under-19s State of Origin clash with a hat-trick and two try assists.
Can Patty Mills be the same shining beacon of hope for the Boomers in Paris? Can he re-establish himself in the NBA, or could he be packing his bags for an NBL homecoming? Australian coaching staff are keeping a close eye on the Canberra product as the Boomers chase another medal at the Olympic Games in 2024. Mills' future seems uncertain following the most disruptive period of his 13-year career, while his absence from the Hawks' regular rotation has raised plenty of eyebrows after he was traded between four teams in 10 days in the off-season. Mills' minutes on the court have been few and far between after he slid out of the Brooklyn Nets rotation. The Nets offloaded Mills to the Houston Rockets, who moved him to the Oklahoma City Thunder before he eventually landed in Atlanta. Can Patty still be Boomers Patty?
She became known as Australia's greatest clutch performer - so you wonder if Kelsey-Lee Barber will actually enjoy heading to the Paris Olympic Games with her back against the wall. The javelin thrower will travel to Paris determined to claim her first Olympic gold following an underwhelming campaign in 2023. Barber won gold at the world championships and Commonwealth Games during a dominant 2022 season, but the veteran struggled to replicate those feats on the world stage last year. Yet if history tells us anything, no matter how far her rivals throw a javelin during the Budapest world championships, they won't be able to rest until Barber is done. Twice she has won major gold medals with her final throw, and Barber would love to do it again.
Whether this is worth watching for the average punter in Canberra hinges on one question: do we have a team? A-Leagues officials are ramping up plans to fast-track Canberra's entry to the men's competition ahead of the 2024-25 season, seeking written confirmation of a funding deal with the ACT government before finalising a $25 million investor. Canberra and Auckland were nominated as preferred expansion locations in March, but Canberra's progress has been so slow some lost faith and figured it wouldn't happen at all. The APL has twice shifted the deadline for the Canberra deal to be done, readjusting from June 30 to mid September to make early December the key date - but the wait goes on as the free agency frenzy begins.
If you thought seeing the first images of Jack Wighton in cardinal and myrtle made for uncomfortable viewing, wait until he's charging into a wall of green jerseys. Raiders fans will have about five months to adjust their eyes before Wighton's South Sydney Rabbitohs head to Canberra Stadium on July 28 for what looms as one of the Green Machine's must-see fixtures in the 2024 NRL season. Wighton will be welcomed back like a hero - a grand final appearance, a Dally M Medal and a Clive Churchill Medal suggest as much - but Raiders fans will be stinging at the sight of the star centre playing a crucial role in South Sydney's finals tilt.
Remember the race of the century at the 2004 Olympic Games? It was Ian Thorpe, Grant Hackett, Michael Phelps and Pieter van den Hoogenband swimming for gold in the men's 200m freestyle. Now, we might just have one to rival it. The rivalry between Australia's Ariarne Titmus and American legend Katie Ledecky was swimming's story of the Tokyo Olympics, and now Canadian rising star Summer McIntosh is set to add even more intrigue. Titmus won the 200m and 400m freestyle gold medals in Tokyo, while Ledecky won the 800m freestyle - but now McIntosh is staking a claim to be considered the queen of the pool. So that race in Athens was the race of the century? The women's 400m freestyle might have something to say about that.
John Howard was Prime Minister, Stephen Bradbury was skating past a pile of opponents on his way to gold at the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, and Kath and Kim had just hit Australian TV screens. That's how long it has been since the Wallabies won the Bledisloe Cup. But the 2024 edition of the Wallabies-All Blacks series looms as one of the most intriguing in recent memory as Australian rugby looks to pick itself up after Eddie Jones' farcical reign ended in absurd circumstances. Who Rugby Australia appoints as coach looms as a pivotal decision for the code in this country, because the Wallabies are starting from rock bottom.
Remember when the Australian Kangaroos came back from 18 points down to beat the USA Tomahawks in Philadelphia, on astroturf, playing 20-minute quarters, with a marching band in the stands and running commentary over the PA system? Or when Peter Sterling felt like he was caught in a spiderweb after he charged into the wrong part of a banner before a State of Origin exhibition? Rugby league has made forays into the United States, but it has never been quite like this. The NRL is determined to make a season-opening trip to Las Vegas a success with four teams to kick off the competition in Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. Nearly 20,000 tickets have been sold, while the NRL has set itself a target of 40,000 in a stadium boasting a capacity of 65,000. Round one is always must-see TV, but there's another element to it now.
