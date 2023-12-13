Royal Australian Mint brings exhibition to CMAG

The Royal Australian Mint is making a trip into Civic.
The national institution announced it's teaming with the Canberra Museum and Gallery, and the ACT Cultural Facilities Corporation for an exclusive off-site exhibition next year.
The exhibition and coin shop, set to open at the London Circuit location in February, is a chance to take the coin story into the city while the Mint's Deakin gallery undergoes an extensive re-development.
"The exhibition will explore the ways change, in all its forms, has been a key part of the Mint story," Royal Australian Mint chief executive Leigh Gordon said.
"It enables us to tell new stories and display objects from the National Coin Collection that have never before been displayed at the Mint.
"The exhibition aims to get people thinking about the social, technical, societal and personal changes that have occurred since decimalisation of Australia's currency in 1966 and how the Mint has been a part of this history making transition.
"Having a dedicated, offsite space also enables the Mint to continue to educate school children and general visitors, despite the main Mint building being closed for renovations."
With more than 360,000 visitors annually, the new inner city location and gift shop will allow people to engage with the Mint's varied history and buy a souvenir in the new setting.
Assistant Minister for Treasury Andrew Leigh said the refurbishment project would elevate the cultural aspects of the Mint, improve visitor facilities, and create a more interactive and engaging experience for patrons.
"This exhibition will be a celebration of the important role the Mint has played in telling Australia's stories through our coins. It's an opportunity to see a different side of the Mint and access parts of their collection that aren't usually public," he said
Further details about the partnership, including the official launch date and associated programs and exhibitions will be available soon.
