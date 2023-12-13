AWM needs to be transparent about Frontier Wars decision

Your report on the AWM's grudging recognition of Frontier Conflict ("Government welcomes greater Frontier Wars coverage at war memorial", December 12) exposes inconsistencies and flaws in the AWM council's position on the question and the process of its internal decision-making.
Despite successive chairs of the council accepting that frontier conflict needs to be incorporated, the council has apparently decided that a century of conflict and at least 60,000 deaths could be presented in a "pre-1914" gallery.
The AWM's own plans suggest that this will occupy under 2 per cent of the AWM's display space. That is, conflicts costing the same number of deaths as World War I would be shoehorned into a tiny fraction of the available galleries.
How this could be regarded as fitting eludes me.
When will the AWM honestly face the facts of Australia's longest and perhaps most costly war?
Simon Troeth's letter (December 12) describes the Campbell Primary School redevelopment saga as a travesty.
I wonder how many Canberrans know that there has been a long-standing Memorandum of Understanding between the ACT government and UnionsACT, under which the government is obliged to pass, before release, all procurement tenders to the relevant unions for comment.
This, in effect, gives the unions an effective veto over any contract let by the government.
This is what happened in the case of the Campbell school. But how many others have gone uncontested?
The most blatant case of late has been the single-source contract recently signed for light rail Stage 2A at $577 million.
I could only shake my head as I read the first two letters in Wednesday's The Canberra Times from Catherine Rossiter and Roderick Holesgrove (December 13).
Ms Rossiter worries about energy security while Mr Holesgrove is concerned about emissions from rural industry, saying reducing Australia's livestock numbers would help tackle climate change.
I'm sorry, but the four horsemen of the apocalypse didn't include "logistics failure" nor were they riding on farting cows. Famine is the horseman with whom we should concern ourselves.
Climate change will affect the world's ability to feed people. Australia is seeing agriculture and aquaculture businesses being bought by foreign companies.
Presumably those businesses see their own nations' ability to feed their masses as being under pressure and wish to ensure that they can meet demand.
Rather than reducing livestock numbers, Australia should be trying to maintain them. Further more, the federal government should blocking any future takeover bids by foreign companies.
Food security should be paramount.
I returned from three weeks away to find that Coles in Civic have abolished all but two staffed check-outs, only one of which I have seen open.
All of the self check-outs are fitted with security cameras and all customers have to walk through security gates to leave the store.
If Coles doesn't trust me to scan my shopping why don't they employ someone they do trust to do it?
It was disappointing that a security council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza was vetoed by the US.
But it was dastardly that President Biden did not seek congressional support on a traditional funds matter.
He circumvented Congress to supply Israel with $100 million worth of tank rounds.
This simply encourages Israel to inhumanely kill civilians and children and to destroy Gaza's buildings and infrastructure.
Much of the latter has been paid for by international donors.
With almost 18,000 Palestinians killed since the war began, 11 Gazans have died for each Israeli (taking into account the victims of the October 7 massacre).
This inhumane conflict must stop.
All civilised countries ought to withdraw their ambassadors from Israel until a ceasefire is achieved.
The Australian Institute of Sport might remain in Canberra after all: "Australian Olympic chief backs 'groundbreaking' AIS to stay in Canberra", December 11).
Whether in Canberra or elsewhere, the raison d'être of the AIS needs to be revisited and revised.
Its establishment in 1981 was prompted by Australia's failure to get a single gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.
Is it fair to continue demanding our elite athletes obtain ever more medals while investing heavily in increasingly sophisticated sports training facilities and expertise that will never be available to the public?
If the ultimate purpose of the AIS is to inspire Australians to consistently engage in health-giving sports, is there a better option than a hi-tech, expensive institute that pampers a minority?
Let's consider establishing a myriad of low-tech, economical sporting facilities that cater for the majority.
Rather than continuing to chase medals for elite athletes let's provide free or low-cost, basic - but well staffed - local sports venues Australia wide.
Thank you for the fine editorial "We all need to switch off our phones" (December 11) welcoming the ban on phones in schools and cautioning us about phones in cars.
I am hoping that our children will now have more time for friendships, kindness, sustained learning, the ability for empathy that develops with wider, deeper reading and happiness.
Meanwhile I am rereading Johann Hari's well researched Stolen Focus to remind me why I care so much about the way technology can and does change who we are.
I refer to the article "Higgins' $2.3m settlement" (December 8). I also note Rachelle Miller received $650,000 after an affair with Alan Tudge. In both cases pay-outs were made based on allegations.
I consider the Higgins and Miller payouts, and the speed which they were made, repugnant. War veterans are limited to $110,000 for civil action against the Commonwealth for injuries or illness resulting from service.
This is not a criticism of Ms Miller or Ms Higgins. But how can a person with greater political awareness, or who may go to the media, get a quicker and better compensation package than one who does not have such awareness or contacts?
Veterans injured or ill following service to their country (including sexual assault, rape, or bullying) encounter stressful bureaucratic and medical barriers.
The Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA) website states it can take on average 571 days from lodgement of a claim to decision. A veteran could take almost three years to get a claim resolved.
The DVA corporate aim is 100 days. This is despite the extra $67 million allocated in the 2023/24 federal budget to improve DVA service.
It seems likely that Athol Morris and George Rothman (Letters, December 11) believe the falsehoods they purvey about Israel.
After all, how else could they live with themselves for apparently approving of the killing of thousands upon thousands of innocent women and children in Gaza?
We are constantly being exhorted to call out the vile October 7 Hamas attacks for what they were, and so we should.
Equally, we should call out Israel's revenge killing for what it is.
This is unacceptable.
Amanda Vanstone discusses electricity generation via nuclear reactors ("Let them all freeze in the dark", December 7).
Some years back most conservative politicians didn't believe there was a climate problem.
In more recent times these same people have recognised there is a climate problem but said we weren't causing it via burning fossil fuels.
Vanstone now, by advocating for nuclear power stations, not only admits there is a climate problem but that carbon emissions are causing it.
She sees nuclear reactors as a way of cutting emissions.
Regardless of the whole debate about nuclear reactors, just having a conservative recognise what we are all doing to our planet, and wanting to do something about it, is real progress.
There has been a cut in crude oil production, but a shortage of refining capacity. Please explain.
On the matter of scientific ignorance (Letters, December 11) how about an advertisement claiming "no added sugar" for a confection made of caramel?
Family groups of eastern grey kangaroos are disappearing from Canberra landscape to be replaced by cattle and sheep. The Gungaderra Grasslands now resemble farmland. It seems the Greens/Labor government and the environment directorate believe hard-hooved exotic are better for delicate ecosystems than kangaroos who have evolved with the environment.
Jason Clare tells us Australia has one of the most iniquitous education systems in the world and this has played a large part in our less than stellar education performance in world rankings. Well Jason do something. You are in government. You can redirect money to those who need it from those who don't. Don't talk, do.
On the contrary Peter McLoughlin (Letters, December 12) we should encourage the "kiddies" to pursue university. A gap year either side of their degree "tidying gardens at $400 an hour" and bingo; HECS debt paid off and the start of a home deposit.
I just read David Marr's Killing for Country. It brought home to me why Australia supports Israel killing Palestinians and seizing Palestinian land. It's what we do. It's what white Europeans do. We invade places, kill the inhabitants and take the land.
Is the reason the ACT government has given those caught driving and using a mobile phone a "grace period" because those caught are mostly younger voters and more likely to vote Greens or Labor in the ACT election next year?
Don't unpack in Queanbeyan Zed. There are fabulous opportunities for you in Queensland.
It's simple Mario Stivala (Letters, December 10). We've seen what a mess Dutton made of Home Affairs. He'd have very little chance of coping as PM. Albo wins the comparison hands down.
If climate change is an existential threat to plant earth, humanity and all other living things, the impotent COP28 summit has not addressed the threat with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. Why hold COP29? To do what? Reinvent the wheel?
How much hot air was generated by those at the self-serving COP28 talkfest?
