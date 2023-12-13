The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

AWM needs to be transparent about Frontier Wars decision

By Letters to the Editor
December 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Your report on the AWM's grudging recognition of Frontier Conflict ("Government welcomes greater Frontier Wars coverage at war memorial", December 12) exposes inconsistencies and flaws in the AWM council's position on the question and the process of its internal decision-making.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.