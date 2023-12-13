Risky period ahead as thousands flock to the South Coast

While the 1800 rental e-scooters in the ACT have speed governors which limit them to 25kmh and are largely used as "last mile" travel alternatives, privately owned e-scooters and e-bikes often travel much greater distances, are used for long distance commuting and can be easily re-programmed to travel at much higher speeds, as evidenced by the rider clocked at over 100kmh on the Majura Parkway 12 months ago.