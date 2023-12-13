NDIS Commission begins legal action over 'tragic' death

The NDIS Commission has begun civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia against an ACT provider, in relation to the death of a person while under their care.
In a statement released Wednesday, the commission said a National Disability Insurance Scheme participant died on May 17, 2020 from choking on food at a residential group home at Hemmings Crescent, while under the care of Valmar Support Services Limited.
The commission alleges that other NDIS participants were put at serious risk of harm by Valmar from September 11, 2018, to May 14, 2020.
"The allegations pertain to deficient implementation of mealtime management and dietician plans, and Valmar employing staff without the necessary accreditation or training to provide supports and services in a safe and competent manner, with due care and skill," the commission's statement read.
NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commissioner Tracy Mackey warned providers that in serious cases the commission would act strongly, including by banning workers or providers, de-registering providers and seeking civil penalties.
"The death of the participant is tragic," Ms Mackey said in the statement.
"NDIS providers have very clear obligations. Failures, like those alleged by the NDIS Commission in these proceedings are unacceptable, and require the strongest regulatory response."
"We will use our power to investigate any matters relating to any NDIS provider and workers where the provider has failed to deliver supports and services in a safe and competent manner with care and skill."
In a statement, Valmar said "the tragic incident that occurred in May 2020 was deeply distressing and saddening for all involved".
"Valmar shares the grief of the family, clients and staff affected, and offered extensive counselling and support following this incident."
It said it conducted a full internal investigation of the matter, and cooperated with the NDIS Commission, ACT police and the ACT coroner as they conducted investigations.
"As a longstanding not-for-profit charity, client safety is our number one priority," the statement read.
"We have thoroughly audited all client health and wellbeing plans, and reviewed processes and procedures related to food management. We also rolled out renewed, extensive staff training in client swallowing and dysphasia."
