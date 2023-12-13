The Canberra Times
NDIS Commission begins legal action over 'tragic' death

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
Updated December 13 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 5:38pm
The NDIS Commission has begun civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia against an ACT provider, in relation to the death of a person while under their care.

