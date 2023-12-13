The Canberra Times
Comment/Editorial

Targeted assistance is not inflationary

By The Canberra Times
December 14 2023 - 5:30am
The refusal by Anthony Albanese and Jim Chalmers to consider further cost-of-living assistance until next May's budget - at the earliest - proves leopards can change their spots.

