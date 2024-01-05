What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas - until now, that is

Amanda Lohry. Text. $32.99.
The conversion was Nick's idea, but it's Zoe who's here now, in a valley of old coalmines and new vineyards, working out how to live in a deconsecrated church. For Zoe, alone and troubled by a ghost from the recent past, the little church seems empty of the possibilities Nick enthused about. She is stuck in purgatory - until Melanie, a determined young teacher, pushes her way into Zoe's life, convinced of her own peculiar mission for the building. Melanie has something of Nick's unquenchable zeal about her. And it's clear to Zoe that she won't take no for an answer.
Ayelet Gundar-Goshen, translated by Sondra Silverston. Allen & Unwin. $39.99.
Lilach seems to have it all: a beautiful home in the heart of Silicon Valley, a community of other Israeli immigrants, a happy marriage and a close relationship with her teenage son, Adam. But when a local synagogue is brutally attacked, her shy, reclusive son is compelled to join a self-defence class taught by a former Israeli Special Forces officer. Then a black teenager dies at a house party, and rumours begin to circulate that Adam and his new friends might have been involved. As scrutiny begins to invade Lilach's peaceful home, and her family's stability is threatened, will her own fears be the greatest danger of all?
Emma Orchard. Allen & Unwin. $24.99.
Here's a Regency romance from a writer who once worked at Mills & Boon. In London in 1815, Cassandra Hazeldon is on the run. Under duress to marry a repellent friend of her uncle, Cassandra has made her escape, but now she is very much alone. With luck and quick thinking, she finds a refuge in a grand mansion in Mayfair, and a protector in Lord Irlam, or Hal to his friends. Posing as a friend of Hal's sister, Cassandra is swept up into the social whirl of a Brighton summer. But the attraction between her and Hal is starting to scorch, and when jealousy is added to the mix, things are set to reach boiling point.
Sigrid Nunez. Hachette Australia. $32.99.
During the pandemic, three strangers are thrown together in one Manhattan apartment: a solitary writer; a Gen Z college drop-out; and a spirited parrot named Eureka. As the world outside descends into turmoil, the three of them must learn how to live with and care for one another. This new novel from Nunez, the National Book Award-winning author of The Friend, reveals what happens when strangers are willing to open their hearts to each other and how far even small acts of caring can go to ease another's distress.
Hua Hsu. Pan Macmillan. $36.99.
Winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in Memoir, this book follows Hsu's slow-burning grief after his Berkeley classmate, Ken, is murdered in a carjacking. Though they had little in common other than their Asian heritage, they'd spent long nights hanging out, smoking, arguing about music and driving to gas stations. Hsu began writing about their friendship, collecting notes and artefacts, almost as soon as Ken died, a diligence that shows in the vivid detail of mid-90s California life. It is also about growing up and moving through the world in search of meaning and belonging.
James Patterson with Mark Seal. Penguin. $35.
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas - until now. This non-fiction title features original interviews and reporting about the American city famous, or notorious, for gambling, entertainment and vice. From the glitzy lights to the seedy underbelly, the slot machines, the Elvis and drive-through weddings, the high-rollers, the chauffeurs and the poker dealers, there are many stories to tell. It's not just about the five-star dining, or the casinos, or the clubs, or the crowds. It's about the electrifying energy of America's most round-the-clock city and the people who keep it going.
Sean Turnell. Penguin. $35.
The subtitle, "How an eternal optimist found hope in Myanmar's most notorious jail", gives you an idea of what to expect from this book. For 650 days Turnell, an economics professor, was held in Myanmar's Insein Prison on the trumped-up charge of being a spy. Here, he tells the story of how that happened and how he not only survived his lengthy incarceration, but left with his sense of humour intact, his spirit unbroken and love in his heart.
Ed Gillett. Pan Macmillan. $44.99.
From the illicit reggae blues dances and acid-rock free festivals of the 1970s, through the ecstasy-fuelled Second Summer of Love in 1988, to the increasingly corporate dance music culture of the post-COVID era, this is a groundbreaking new history of British dance music, exploring its role in the social, political and economic shifts on which modern Britain has been built. Taking in the moralism of the Thatcher years, the restrictions of the Criminal Justice Act in 1994, and the resurgence of illegal raves during the pandemic, it charts an ongoing conflict between the revolutionary potential of communal sound and the reactionary impulses of the British establishment.
Looking for more reads and recommendations? Browse our books write-ups and reviews. Bookmark the page so you can find our latest books content with ease.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.