The Canberra Times
Home/Subscribers Only

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas - until now, that is

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
January 6 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Conversion, by Amanda Lohry.
The Conversion, by Amanda Lohry.

The Conversion

Amanda Lohry. Text. $32.99.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Subscribers Only
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.