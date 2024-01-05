What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas - until now, that is

The conversion was Nick's idea, but it's Zoe who's here now, in a valley of old coalmines and new vineyards, working out how to live in a deconsecrated church. For Zoe, alone and troubled by a ghost from the recent past, the little church seems empty of the possibilities Nick enthused about. She is stuck in purgatory - until Melanie, a determined young teacher, pushes her way into Zoe's life, convinced of her own peculiar mission for the building. Melanie has something of Nick's unquenchable zeal about her. And it's clear to Zoe that she won't take no for an answer.