The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The $50m fallout from this year's APS scandals

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
December 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The federal government is spending more than $50 million repairing the damage caused by a series of scandals involving robodebt, the PwC confidentiality breach and the pesticides authority.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.