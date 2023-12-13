The $50m fallout from this year's APS scandals

The federal government is spending more than $50 million repairing the damage caused by a series of scandals involving robodebt, the PwC confidentiality breach and the pesticides authority.
As the public service grapples with the ongoing fallout from damaging revelations about its treatment of welfare recipients, its handling of lucrative consultancies and inappropriate conduct by former Home Affairs boss Mike Pezzullo, the mid-year budget update shows that government is planning to spend millions on reforms aimed at bolstering oversight and regulation and preventing any repeats.
The government will provide $22 million over the next four years, and $4.8 million a year thereafter, to implement the changes recommended by the robodebt royal commission, including strengthening the in-house legal advice available to federal cabinet, departments and agencies and boosting resources to the Commonwealth Ombudsman.
The conduct of 16 people involved in the implementation and operation of the scheme is being investigated by the Australian Public Service Commission for potential breaches of the APS Code of Conduct.
The government has also allocated $22.2 million over the next four years, and a further $1.1 million a year ongoing, for its response to what it describes as "the PricewaterhouseCoopers matter".
The scandal involved the unauthorised disclosure of confidential tax changes information by a former PwC partner. Even before it erupted early this year the government had been moving to cut back on the use of external consultants.
But with this latest allocation of funding, to be split between Treasury, the Finance Department, the Australian Taxation Office and the Attorney-General's Department, the government is warning external advisers they will face tougher oversight.
The money will, "strengthen the integrity of the tax system, increase the powers of regulators and strengthen regulatory arrangements to ensure they are fit-for-purpose in response to the misuse and unauthorised disclosure of confidential information," the mid-year economic and fiscal outlook said.
Over the next four years Treasury will receive $8.8 million, Finance $5.8 million, the ATO $4.6 million and $3 million to the Attorney-General's Department.
The mid-year budget update also includes $6.7 million to implement changes at the troubled Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority, which was rocked earlier this year by the departure of its board chair and chief executive officer following a scathing review.
The report, commissioned by Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, found the regulator had been "captured" by industry interests and was wracked by complaints of misconduct at all levels of the organisation.
According to the review, which was initiated following claims that a worker urinated on colleagues, dozens of formal complaints about behaviour at the agency had been lodged over a five-year period but the response had been inadequate.
The review found the forced relocation of the agency from Canberra to Armidale had caused a "very significant turnover of staff" and consequent loss of knowledge and erosion of corporate culture.
