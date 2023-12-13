'I just want to help the club succeed': Blues Origin coach's Raiders role revealed

Michael Maguire will look to give the Canberra Raiders the jump on their upcoming opponents.
It will be up to the new NSW Blues State of Origin coach to provide analysis of their future enemies - allowing Ricky Stuart and the rest of his coaching staff to focus on their immediate opponents.
It's a part-time consultancy role that will allow Maguire to put most of his energies into NSW reclaiming Origin after back-to-back Queensland wins.
Maguire will come up with video and other analysis from his Sydney base, in a role that could grow depending on the needs of the Green Machine.
He was contracted as a Raiders assistant coach for next year before taking on the Blues job.
But the Canberra board wanted their coaching staff to be fully focused on developing their young team.
With Maguire stepping back from his Raiders role, that's opened the door for Justin Giteau to become one of Stuart's assistants, alongside Mick Crawley.
Giteau coached Canberra's NSW Cup side this year and was familiar with the young guns, like Ethan Strange and Chevy Stewart, who will have a chance to establish themselves as NRL players in 2024.
The Raiders were in the process of interviewing candidates to replace Giteau as NSW Cup coach.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner said Maguire's new role would go hand-in-hand with the requirements of the Blues job.
Maguire will need to watch most NRL games as part of his preparation for his NSW role.
The Blues will begin their campaign to end the Maroons' two-year dominance in Origin I at Homebush on June 5.
"We're glad to still have 'Madge' on board. It's a new role. It could expand into a wider role, but at this stage he'll certainly be doing all the video analysis and previewing work of the 24 games you've got to play," Furner told The Canberra Times.
"So he'll be a consultant in that role.
"His exposure with the State of Origin team means he's going to be watching a lot of football so it will be good to have his analytical knowledge of the upcoming teams that we're playing."
Maguire said he was committed to helping the Green Machine - the club he played 11 first-grade games for before going on to become a successful coach.
He broke South Sydney's premiership drought in 2014 and was at the helm of New Zealand the past six years.
Maguire had hoped to not only coach the Blues, but also keep his roles with both the Kiwis and the Raiders.
He looked set to take charge of both NSW and New Zealand only for the NZRL to force Maguire to choose between the two.
That was despite Maguire leading the Kiwis to an historic 30-0 victory over Australia in the final of the Pacific Championships last month.
"I just want to help the club succeed and help Rick succeed," Maguire said.
"I've known Don and Rick ... I've known everyone at the club for a long, long time.
"I really enjoyed what I've been doing there and where I can help out I will."
Meanwhile, the Raiders look set to announce the re-signing of emerging NRLW star Grace Kemp on Thursday after she codehopped from rugby union on a one-year deal with an option for next season.
