'Irreplaceable talent': Brooklyn Nine-Nine star dies aged 61

American actor Andre Braugher known for starring in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street has died aged 61.
The much-loved actor died following a recent illness, according to US media reports.
Braugher won hearts as Captain Raymond Holt in the hit comedy crime series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
He received two Critics Choice Awards and four Emmy nominations for the role which spanned eight seasons from 2013 to 2021.
Co-star Terry Crews paid tribute to Braugher on Instagram saying he couldn't believe he was gone "so soon".
"I'm honoured to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent," he said.
"This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you."
Meanwhile Marc Evan Jackson who played Captain Holt's husband Kevin Cozner shared a photo with the simple caption: "O Captain. My Captain".
Braugher's lead role as Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street in the late 1990s also achieved critical acclaim and he won an Emmy as lead actor in the mini series Thief.
His three-decade acting career launched on screens in 1989 and included roles in thriller Primal Fear, medical drama Gideon's Crossing, 2000s crime drama Hack, comedy series Men of a Certain Age, and recently in the 2022 film on The New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein, She Said.
Braugher was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 1, 1962.
He is survived by his wife, actress Ami Brabson who also starred in Homicide: Life on the Street, and their three children.
