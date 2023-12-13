CPSU 'voted for unity' with national president chosen

Melissa Donnelly has retained her position as national secretary of the Community and Public Sector Union, with the incumbent national leadership team defeating grassroots challengers in the union's elections.
In a statement on Wednesday, the challenger ticket Members United conceded that they had lost their bid for the union's six executive leadership seats.
Despite the outcome, Members United's national secretary candidate, Will Mudford, said the support his team had seen in the race showed there was "strong appetite for reform".
"Any instance where a group of rank-and-file members challenge institutional power face an uphill battle," Mr Mudford said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Members United point out that there is no proportional representation in the CPSU's elected structures, with the rules skewed to a majoritarian winner-takes-all system.
"This is a huge issue that stifles the union's internal democracy and must be addressed by the incoming governing council."
The rebel group of disaffected union members announced their campaign in October, arguing that the executive committee's Labor ties had rendered them toothless in this year's bargaining negotiations.
They said that this year marked the first time a co-ordinated ticket had contested the union's committee at election since 2005.
In a post on Tuesday, Ms Donnelly thanked CPSU members for supporting her team.
"CPSU members voted for unity, for experience, expertise and stability. And they will not be let down," she said, adding that while the AEC hadn't yet declared the results, the vote count at that stage revealed "strong support" for her team across all positions.
"We will continue to build our union to deliver more secure, permanent well-paid jobs, safer workplaces and a bigger, bolder Public Service.
"Our priority has and always will be to fight for and empower all CPSU members."
This year's union elections came against the backdrop of escalating industrial action over service-wide bargaining negotiations, which ended with the CPSU endorsing the government's third pay offer in November.
The revised offer included an additional one-off bonus to public servants, equivalent to 0.92 per cent of an employee's salary, for agencies which vote up their enterprise agreements in March.
In 2019, Ms Donnelly became the Community and Public Sector Union's youngest ever national secretary at 38, when she was first appointed to the position following the resignation of Nadine Flood.
