'Taking a shot in life': Why a Hall of Famer and the UN are joining forces

Heard of Nate the Skate?
This 10-year-old in Hobart hadn't heard of Nate Archibald, a six-time NBA all star who had stolen the show throughout the 1970s and 1980s, so Cal Bruton had to let them know about the NBA icon he had nicknamed them after.
"I said 'he's the only player ever to lead the league in the NBA in scoring and assists'. Shoot, this little kid started getting busy," Bruton grinned.
"They started going between the legs, taking shots, giving signals at [son] Brooklyn on the sideline. Man, I was tickled pink watching it."
Moments like that are the driving force behind Bruton's promotion of World Basketball Day, which has been recognised by the United Nations and will be celebrated on December 21.
The concept was created by NYU Professor David Hollander, who has written a book titled How Basketball Can Save The World detailing how the sport can be a force for good.
Hollander worked with 76 nations at the UN to have World Basketball Day recognised, and he is working with NBL legend and former Canberra Cannons coach Bruton - through the Bruton Basketball Foundation - to promote the day in Australia.
Why December 21? It was on that date in 1891 Dr James Naismith developed the sport at the International YMCA Training School in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Now basketball is one of the most popular sports on the planet, with Bruton encouraging NBL players, juniors, ex-teammates like Leroy Loggins, and corporates to join the campaign and "take a shot".
Bruton is driving a corporate challenge aimed at community leaders and executives, who can donate $100 to his foundation and film themselves taking a shot. The challenge is creating either the funniest shot, the most skilled, the most creative, or the one with the greatest teamwork.
It's not only about that basketball side of it, it's about taking a shot in life.- NBL Hall of Famer Cal Bruton
"It's not only about that basketball side of it, it's about taking a shot in life and understanding these opportunities are there to be taken," Bruton said.
"I've got young kids, I've got old kids, I've got different people from all walks of life taking a shot and videoing it. One of my most cherished ones was a little First Nations kid, who looked down the barrel of the camera and said 'I'm taking a shot for world basketball day'.
"He started his little escapades, dribbling between his legs, behind his back, and he launched a three-pointer in the sock. It hit nothing but net. That got me really excited about the campaign.
"I'd like to see it become a national day like it will be throughout the international arenas, where everyone looks forward to it no matter what capacity you are in your life. Whether you're female, male, intellectually handicapped, disabled, I'd like everybody to take a shot.
"I'd like that to be recognised as more than just a game. You can just take a shot, which I've always tried to do in my life, back myself up, take a shot and let the results lie where they may. Then you dust yourself off if you miss, and try it again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.