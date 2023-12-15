All you need to know about engineered stone and the coming ban

The use of engineered stone is to be banned throughout Australia from the beginning of July.
Federal, state and territory governments agreed that an outright ban was better than tougher safety regulations for processing the material, which is commonly used to make kitchen and bathroom benchtops.
It's what the name suggests: stone which is engineered. Stone, obviously, is created naturally but engineered stone is stone which is manufactured.
It's sometimes also called composite, artificial or manufactured stone.
It is made of crushed particles of natural stones which are then bound together by a resin.
It is often nearly all (around 90 per cent) crushed quartz, then mixed with ground down glass and metals.
One of the best-known brands is Caesarstone.
The company described its process: "When engineered for Caesarstone countertops and other surfaces, ground quartz aggregates combine with a small amount of polymer resins for binding and pigments for color.
"Caesarstone slabs are blended at a ratio of up to 93 percent natural quartz minerals extracted from the earth's crust."
Engineered stone is much cheaper than natural stone for worktops and floors (imagine the cost of genuine marble or a cut slab of quarried stone as a benchtop).
This affordability has enabled countless people to have high quality surfaces in their homes.
But it contains silica and when workers breathe in tiny shards of silica as they cut engineered stone, the inhaled dust causes silicosis, a very nasty lung disease for which there is no cure.
This isn't just a risk at the factory of manufacture (usually outside Australia) but also when workers cut, grind, trim, sand or polish the stuff, perhaps when it's installed in a kitchen.
It is important to know that engineered stone is not dangerous once it's there, installed in your kitchen. It's the processing which is the problem.
The manufacturers and the companies that process the stuff say that there are many dangerous but useful materials that are in use because they are affordable and effective - but regulations keep them safe.
"There are many products which have dangerous elements - like paints or poisons - do you ban these products?" the chief executive of Caesarstone Australia said.
"The product can be handled safely."
Cutting the engineered stone without running water on the cutting blade, for example, means more dust. Workers need masks even when they are wet-cutting.
So, the industry argued, just have tough regulations but don't ban.
But a study done at Monash University indicated that many of the people who contract the disease may be working in substandard places - and afraid to complain because of visa issues.
"Almost 60 per cent of people with silicosis were born overseas, mostly from Asian countries," the researchers in the university's School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine reported.
There are alternatives - but they may well be much more expensive. Stainless steel or wood surfaces may look great but they aren't as cheap as engineered stone. Tiles get grubby in the grouting between them.
There are synthetic alternatives that are currently more expensive. Corian is one.
"As Corian can be formed and worked a lot more than Caesarstone, the labour cost for Corian can be higher," one Australian shop-fitter advises.
"Both Caesarstone and Corian benchtops will be significantly more expensive than a laminate bench but you are getting a much higher-end-looking bench with a much longer lifespan and durability than that of a laminate option."
You pays your money and you takes your choice.
