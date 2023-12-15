The Canberra Times
Home/Explainers
Explainer

All you need to know about engineered stone and the coming ban

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
December 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The use of engineered stone is to be banned throughout Australia from the beginning of July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Explainers
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.