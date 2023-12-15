The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/AFL
In Depth

'I've done my bit': award-winning Goddard reveals next steps

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
December 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At 45, former Canberran Bec Goddard has the world at her feet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help