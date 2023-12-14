Raiders rookie eyes Origin debut

She's just had her first NRLW All Stars camp, now Grace Kemp has her sights set on a State of Origin debut.
The Canberra Times revealed Kemp would take up her contract option for the 2024 season, with the Canberra Raiders announcing it on Thursday.
She'd initially signed on for her code hop from the ACT Brumbies on a one-year deal, with an option for a second.
Having quickly emerged as one of the Green Machine's best forwards, Kemp's looking to take her game to another level next year.
The former Wallaroo was part of the All Stars camp and will hopefully represent the Indigenous All Stars in Townsville on February 16.
But the Harden product was also targeting a NSW Sky Blues debut in next year's Origin campaign - the first time it will be a three-game series.
It wasn't the only goal she had as she continued her rugby league journey.
She also wanted to establish herself as a starting front-rower.
"I definitely am looking at hopefully playing Origin and things like that, but also growing my game," Kemp said.
"I would love to start this season. For me I've just got so much more to learn.
"So really digging deep and putting my foot forward to learn more and learning off the girls around me."
Having only played nine NRLW games since moving from rugby union, Kemp had hoped to continue her development playing in the NSW Women's Premiership ahead of a second NRLW campaign.
But NSWRL have moved the second-tier competition later in the year to align with the NRLW season.
This year the premiership started in February ahead of the grand final in April, with the NRLW not kicking off until July.
But in 2024 they'll run concurrently - giving any NRLW players who don't make first grade the chance to play.
Kemp felt the move had both positives and negatives, and was unsure whether it was a good move.
She thought it would be a boost to Canberra's Katrina Fanning Shield.
Not only will she look to play in it, but she felt players from Sydney would also look to the comp for extra football - either that or head north to the QRL Women's Premiership.
"I don't know. I'm really excited girls will have the opportunity to play if not selected in the NRLW teams," she said.
"But for me I really wanted to play some more footy before the [NRLW] season so that's a downside for me.
"But I'm just keen for what's to come."
Kemp joked about how hard it had been adjusting to the move from union - not that you could tell from her first season.
"It was a struggle just getting to know the different roles on the field - and a prop wears a back's jersey," she said.
"But for me I had the support around me to grow in that space pretty quickly and I've loved every second of it.
"I'm still learning and I've got the people around me to learn more."
