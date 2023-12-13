The Canberra Times
Home/Recommended/Partner Content

Six AgTech startups and the emerging trends investors can't ignore

December 14 2023 - 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The AgTech Angel Investor Network recently held its 'Pitch to Paddock' event at the Mercure Hotel in Tamworth, where participants heard from six startups about emerging trends. Picture Farmers2Founders
The AgTech Angel Investor Network recently held its 'Pitch to Paddock' event at the Mercure Hotel in Tamworth, where participants heard from six startups about emerging trends. Picture Farmers2Founders

PARTNER CONTENT

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Partner Content
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.