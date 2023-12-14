Becker v Kyrgios: Tennis legend launches stinging attack on Nick

Tennis legend Boris Becker has unloaded on injured star Nick Kyrgios, calling out the Canberra star for what he said was a lack of credibility when speaking "about a sport he hates".
In the latest off-court twist for Kyrgios' injury-forced layoff, he engaged in a spat with Becker about comparing eras and claiming modern-day players were in a "whole different ball game".
Becker, the six-time major winner who was released from prison last year after serving his sentence for tax evasion, hit back and pointed out Kyrgios had a lack of grand slam singles titles.
"Nick makes a lot of noise about tennis lately," Becker said on social media.
"Why does he speak about a sport he apparently hates ... fact-check Nick has never won a major championship as a player or coach (yes doubles 1) so where is any credibility coming from?
"Trying to compare generations... Laver v Federer, Borg v Nadal, Sampras v Djokovic!?!
"I am not even gonna mention McEnroe, Conners, Lendl, Agassi, Courier, Edberg, Wilander, Kuerten, Bruguera, Rafter, Hewitt and many more ... speak to your [OnlyFans] about many things but tennis!!!"
Kyrgios has played just one match this year after being struck down by knee and wrist injuries. He has already withdrawn from the Australian Open because of his injury woes and it's unclear when he will return to the court.
But he has been on a blitz away from tennis, sitting down to do multiple podcast interviews in the United States and commentating for The Tennis Channel.
Earlier this week he told The Athletic tennis had changed over the years.
"The game was so slow back then. I've watched Boris Becker and I'm not saying they weren't good in their time, but to say that they would be just as good now, it's absurd," Kyrgios said during the interview.
"A big serve back then was like 197 to 200 kilometres per hour. People like me, we serve 220 consistently, to corners. It's a whole different ball game.
"I'm not saying they wouldn't have found their way. But serve and volley, to do it all the time now, you need to be serving 220, because if you serve anything less than 220, bro, Djokovic eats you alive.
"He eats you alive. Bro Lleyton Hewitt destroyed Sampras one year at the US Open. That was the first prototype of someone who could return serve. He made Sampras look like sh*t.
"And what would Djokovic do to someone like Sampras? It would be a cleanup. If Hewitt was doing it, Djokovic would destroy him. He would eat him alive."
After seeing Becker's attack, Kyrgios couldn't resist having another crack.
"Basically 99 per cent of the tennis tour doesn't have credibility then? Potato. What about your boy Zverev? No credibilty? He hasn't even won a doubles grandslam," Kyrgios sent in reply to Becker's post.
He also said: "Also I mean I've beaten, Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray so I feel like I have a little credibility.
"But it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that Novak would wipe the floor against you in your prime? Like it's not an attack. It's just facts.
And then: "Hahahaha this bloke [Becker] speaking about credibility...... last I checked you were the one hiding assets no?"
And to finish: "And I appreciate the [OnlyFans] shoutout!!!! Got the Boris Becker speaking about the brand!!!! Always knew you kept up with my business collaborations."
Becker softened by the end of the exchange, wishing Kyrgios a speedy recovery from injury after being absent from the tour for almost 18 months.
"I wish Nick a speedy full recovery and can't wait to see him back on a tennis court! He is an exciting player when he is fit ! He has got a Grand Slam in his bag but you have to do the talking on the court ....good luck," he said.
"Don't like no rats! Anybody telling off fellow sportsman/woman is no friend of mine!" Becker said at the time. "Look yourself in the mirror and think your (sic) better than us."
