Beat the heat at Margot with a 'frose': like a slushie but for adults only

When the Bureau of Meteorology issues a severe heatwave warning, like it has several times this December, it advises people to stay indoors, take several cool showers and draw those blinds early in the day.
Maybe it should add "drink frozen rose" to that list.
Margot, which is becoming a popular destination for lake walkers, after-work drinks and chilled out Sunday sessions, is now serving "Frose".
Co-owner Nick Tyrell said it could well be the drink of the summer.
"We've been testing the recipe for the frose for months to get it just right, and the response has been incredible when we've done taste-testing with guests," he said.
"With its base of genuine French rose, the texture of a slushie and its bright pink colour, it really is set to be the iconic drink of this long hot summer."
Margot is the brainchild of Tyrell, who owns the popular GoBoat business, and the Boat House's James Souter. It operates out of the West Kiosk on Queen Elizabeth Terrace.
While it initially focussed on coffee and pastries by day, and French wine and cheese later in the day, the venue has become so popular that the team decided it was time to expand the menu, just in time for long summer evenings.
"The team has been planning for summer since the middle of winter," Souter says.
"We're really excited to launch the expanded menu from our extra pop-up bar, as well as a great DJ to keep the vibes cool.
"A lot of work has gone into it, and we're confident it will hit the spot for those chilled out summer afternoons and evenings."
Margot's summer menu launches December 15 from 2pm, including house-made pizzas from $20, the already popular curated cheese boards now complemented by charcuterie from local suppliers, and live DJ "Brother J" from 4pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
And we can't think of a better place to watch the 9pm New Year's Eve fireworks from. Tickets include a welcome glass of top-shelf champagne, for $35. And the full menu - and the frose - will be available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.