'Not comfortable losing history': $5 billion plan divides trainers

Top Randwick trainer John Sargent has taken a wait and see policy regarding the proposed sale of the Rosehill racecourse for the development of more than 25,000 homes.
The proposed sale, raised by the Australian Turf Club has been presented to the NSW government and is expected to make over $5 billion.
Sargent said the matter was met with mixed reactions from other trainers.
"It's a hot topic between the trainers, in particular the ones at Rosehill," Sargent told ACM Racing. "I don't want to really comment at this stage - only to say I would like to see more information about the proposed sale before I thought if it's the right thing to do.
"I'm one for history and there's an awful lot of history at Rosehill. The Golden Slipper has been run there for years and years.
"It's the world's richest two-year-old race. I'm not really comfortable about losing your history but the proposed sale is set to generate a lot of money, so I can understand why it's on the table to be discussed. Personally, I would like a bit more information before saying yes or no."
The astute trainer heads to Randwick with two runners on Saturday. He saddles up Toesonthenose in a $160,000 restricted race over 2000 metres and Outlandos runs in a $160,000 handicap over 1400 metres.
Sargent, who has 34 horses in work at his Randwick stables, believes Toesonthenose who will be ridden by leading Sydney jockey Nash Rawillier is his best chance to give a bit of early Christmas cheer to punters.
Toesonthenose was formerly trained by Mark Newnham before he moved to Hong Kong where he's continued his training career and Sargent took over training the lightly raced five-year-old.
Wins at Newcastle and Rosehill at his last two starts with Rawiller in the saddle have Sargent buoyant about his hopes.
"Toesonthenose came to us in great shape from Mark's yards," he said. "I had watched Toesonthenose run earlier in his career when he was trained by Mark and I always thought he had a bit of ability. We gave him a couple of runs before sending him for a spell.
"One of those runs was over 2000 metres at Randwick in May this year. He may have looked a bit disappointing in running sixth on that occasion but I was happy with his effort. I always thought Toesonthenose could run out a strong 2000 metres and he gets his chance on Saturday.
"I'm glad we've got Nash on board. He's won the last two on him and suggested we get him out to 2000 metres. Nash said Toesonthenose is better ridden cold in his races and then allowed to run home. We'll do the same thing on Saturday. Nash will just let him settle back in the field before finishing the race off."
Toesonthenose has a hefty weight increase of three kilograms from his last win at Rosehill which sees him carry 61kg on Saturday but Sargent was unperturbed about the jump in weight.
"I thought he had a bit more to offer at Rosehill," he said. Toesonthenose carried 61 kg in the Four Pillars three runs back at Rosehill and put in a top run.
"I don't think the 61kg will be a major concern. I'm just hoping he has luck in the run on Saturday. I had just wanted to run the horse through his grades as there's such good prize money on offer for horses in NSW and this race looked the ideal option for us at this stage of his career."
Early betting markets rated Toesonthenose, who has won six of his 19 starts as a $3 chance for Saturday's race but his odds have shortened to $2.80 and look likely to be shorter by race time.
Outlandos resumes for Sargent after a few weeks break following a sixth placing in the St Leger at Randwick. Sargent has set the seven-year-old at the Magic Millions Trophy on the Gold Coast in January.
"Outlandos has run second and third in the same race at the Gold Coast in the last two years and we've set him for the same race in January," he said. "Molly Bourke has the ride in Saturday's 1600 metre race. I've been happy with his work since he came back into the stable after the short break. Outlandos should be out the back early and finishing the race off strongly. We'll give him one more run after Saturday before heading up to the Gold Coast."
Outlandos has won seven of his 47 starts and picked up over $750,000 in prize money for his connections.
