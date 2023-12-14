'Not comfortable losing history': $5 billion plan divides trainers

"Outlandos has run second and third in the same race at the Gold Coast in the last two years and we've set him for the same race in January," he said. "Molly Bourke has the ride in Saturday's 1600 metre race. I've been happy with his work since he came back into the stable after the short break. Outlandos should be out the back early and finishing the race off strongly. We'll give him one more run after Saturday before heading up to the Gold Coast."