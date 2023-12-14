The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Finding it harder to get a job? Here's why

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated December 14 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The economic slowdown is starting to hit the jobs market, with the unemployment rate jumping to its highest point in more than 18 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.