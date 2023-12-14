Finding it harder to get a job? Here's why

The economic slowdown is starting to hit the jobs market, with the unemployment rate jumping to its highest point in more than 18 months.
The jobless rate climbed to 3.9 per cent last month after a revised increase to 3.8 per cent in October, the first consecutive monthly rise since mid-2021.
While the economy generated 61,500 new jobs last month, 57,000 of them full-time, this was partially offset by 18,800 people joining the ranks of the unemployed.
Unemployment in the ACT jumped by 0.6 of a percentage point to reach a rate of 3.6 per cent, which is still equal second-lowest in the country behind New South Wales.
In a further sign that conditions in the labour market are loosening, the number of hours worked barely increased despite the influx of workers.
Coinciding with this, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the underemployment rate, which measures those with a job who would like to work more hours, climbed 0.2 of a percentage point to 6.5 per cent - its highest point in a year.
But the data show more are being pulled into labour market. The workforce participation rate rose 0.2 of a percentage point to a record high 67.2 per cent and the employment to population ratio climbed marginally to 64.6 per cent.
Commonwealth Bank economist Belinda Allen said the lift in the participation rate was driven by men, with participation among women already at record levels.
Ms Allen said the figures showed that cost-of-living pressures were bringing people into the workforce.
Betashares chief economist David Bassanese said the big increase in employment showed the economy was "holding up reasonably well".
But he said the labour marketing was softening in line with central bank expectations, albeit gradually.
Mr Bassanese said the combination of factors meant the employment report was unlikely to make much difference to the Reserve Bank of Australia's outlook.
He said that at this stage "it seems unlikely the RBA will hike rates again in February, though risks still remain".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.