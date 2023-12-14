ACT's 2023 school report card says 'needs improvement'

The ACT's end-of-year report card has come in and the data shows there's much room for improvement.
Last week, the OECD's major education snapshot, the 2022 Program for International Student Assessment, showed a large portion of 15-year-olds in the ACT were not meeting the national benchmarks.
In maths only just over half met the national proficient standard.
In science and reading, the territory had two-thirds of students reaching the national proficient standard, but this still leaves one-third who are working at a very low level.
A similar story can be seen in the 2023 NAPLAN results. The My School website has been updated with the mean scores of each school and provides a comparison with the national average and with students of a similar background.
Only a handful of Canberra schools performed above or well above expectations. Of the independent schools, Canberra Girls Grammar, Covenant Christian School, Emmaus Christian School and Islamic School of Canberra have achieved scores above or well above similar students in one or more domains.
In the Catholic sector, Holy Spirit, St Francis of Assisi, St Vincent's and St Jude's Primary Schools had one or more domains in the "green".
None of ACT's public schools were performing above expectations in any domain.
When compared to similar schools, a large portion of Canberra's schools were performing below or well below expectations.
The most underperforming schools are not necessarily where you might expect. Schools in wealthy inner suburbs and high-fee schools are among the worst performers.
Meanwhile, schools such as Gowrie Primary School are powering ahead in their progress.
High-performing schools have a common focus on explicit instruction, mentoring and coaching for teachers, strong parental involvement and high expectations.
It might be easy to blame underperformance on the way socio-educational advantage is calculated. But on several measures we are the most educated jurisdiction with the highest median weekly income in the country.
It is also easy to point to the level of funding per student as being inadequate. However, this would ignore the fact ACT public schools are fully funded to the schools resource standard. It also overlooks some high-fee schools not performing as they should, while schools with a more mixed population are punching above their weight.
It won't be easy to turn around the state of education in the territory but we can do it if we follow what other successful jurisdictions have done. This includes adopting universal phonics screening from year 1 or earlier, prioritising explicit instruction in the classroom and devising systematic ways of giving extra help to students who need it.
The expert panel for the inquiry into literacy and numeracy performance in the ACT will have plenty of homework to do over the summer. We can't let the opportunity to improve consistency across our schools go to waste.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.