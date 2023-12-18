The Canberra Times
Home/Subscribers Only

Christmas viewing and candle making

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 19 2023 - 6:23am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shake & stir's A Christmas Carol is now on. Picture by David Fell
Shake & stir's A Christmas Carol is now on. Picture by David Fell

A Christmas Carol

Australian theatre company Shake & Stir are presenting their adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story. On Christmas Eve, wealthy, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is counting down the seconds is visited by the ghost of his deceased partner, Jacob Marley, who tells him he will be visited by three ghosts that night and that this will give him a chance at redemption. But he is capable of learning the lessons and changing his ways before it is too late? Canberra Theatre, various times and dates until December 24. Recommended for ages 10 and older, contains periods of low lighting and darkness and supernatural themes. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Subscribers Only
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.