Something special and Canberra-centric for your Christmas tree

It's a very special, Canberra-centric Christmas decoration that came about through a collaboration between two much-loved institutions.
The Museum of Australian Democracy worked with the Canberra Glassworks to release a distinctive ornamental artwork inspired by the Commonwealth Star motif used throughout Old Parliament House.
The 2023 House Star is part of a limited-edition collection, designed by Canberra Glassworks artist-in-residence Hannah Gason.
Only 200 of the hand-made decorations have been released.
Each piece has been handcrafted from recycled glass and depicts the seven-pointed star, which reflects ideas of "connection, assembly and acceptance".
The collaboration brings together two cultural institutions with a shared history - Old Parliament House was designed by John Smith Murdoch, Australia's first Commonwealth Government architect, as was the old Kingston Powerhouse, one of the first public buildings in the nation's capital, which is where the Canberra Glassworks are now situated.
Murdoch used the Commonwealth star motif, and various stylised, decorative interpretations of it, throughout Old Parliament House; in the chambers, and on doors, balustrades and cornices. It was originally inspired by the Commonwealth Star on the Australian flag and coat of arms, which symbolises Australia's federal system of government.
Hannah Gason, originally from Victoria and a graduate of the ANU School of Art, said the decoration evolved from an idea of her wanting to use glass off-cuts in a beautiful way.
"From those little pieces from the past, I've been trying to make something from them so they're not wasted. Last year I made some decorations and gave them to my family and friends. And the Glassworks then approached me because of that and we talked about whether I could have the House Star included in a design," she said.
"It's a process I've kind of worked on, but the design was very specific and new. I did have to adjust a few things along the way, to get them as close as possible. But hand-crafted things are never exactly the same."
Hannah said it was a wonderful project to work on.
"I was so excited to be asked," she said. "I think MoAD is such an important place and all the architecture of Old Parliament House - it was really exciting to incorporate it into something modern and something can have to take home with them.
"I feel really privileged, actually, to be in Canberra, when things like this do come up, it's really fabulous actually."
One of her recent public works was the delicate installation 12 Hours of Daylight, for Floriade at the Canberra Centre.
"I would never have dreamed of these kinds of opportunities years ago when I was starting at the ANU. I feel very lucky," Hannah said.
The House Star is available at the MoAD Shop in Canberra or can be ordered online at www.moadoph.gov.au/visit/shop
