The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Something special and Canberra-centric for your Christmas tree

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated December 15 2023 - 6:12am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's a very special, Canberra-centric Christmas decoration that came about through a collaboration between two much-loved institutions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.