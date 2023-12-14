The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Forestry opponents just can't see the wood for the trees

By Letters to the Editor
December 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
While nobody wants to put ancient gums such as this one on Mount Ainslie to the axe Australia does need more timber plantations. Picture by David Ellery
While nobody wants to put ancient gums such as this one on Mount Ainslie to the axe Australia does need more timber plantations. Picture by David Ellery

Australia, along with 16 other countries, have signed the following commitment at COP 28: "Recognizing that wood from sustainably managed forests provides climate solutions within the construction sector, we commit to, by 2030, advancing policies and approaches that support low carbon construction and increase the use of wood from sustainably managed forests in the built environment. Such policies and approaches will result in reduced GHG emissions, and an increase in stored carbon."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.