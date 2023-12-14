Forestry opponents just can't see the wood for the trees

Australia, along with 16 other countries, have signed the following commitment at COP 28: "Recognizing that wood from sustainably managed forests provides climate solutions within the construction sector, we commit to, by 2030, advancing policies and approaches that support low carbon construction and increase the use of wood from sustainably managed forests in the built environment. Such policies and approaches will result in reduced GHG emissions, and an increase in stored carbon."
Fine words but there remains a significant question. Where will the wood come from?
It has become the collective wisdom that all forested land in Australia must be locked up. The plantation estate, which for the most part, only produces softwood is reducing in size due to continual harassment from some in the community and a lack of support from government at all levels.
No one can indicate where land can be found for expansion, which if found will take 30 years to produce softwood timber and in the case of our excellent hardwoods 60 years or more.
The federal government might sign a sensible commitment but has no control over land. Somehow the states such as Victoria and WA will need to be reappraised of the need to make wood available for sustainable, low carbon buildings.
The Labor government has established a precedent by declaring unrealised increases in the value of superannuation accounts with a balance of more than $3 million are income.
There is now no reason they can't apply this principle to personal income tax.
The government could, for example, move to tax unrealised increases in the value of the primary residence as income, bypassing the existing CGT exemption. This would allow it to tax increases annually.
While the PM has said Labor won't apply CGT to the primary residence this would get around that quite neatly.
Would The Canberra Times please cease repeating the ACT government's falsehood that the ACT electricity supply is entirely from renewable sources.
Your report "Electricity planning two decades ahead" (December 3) included the statement: "At the moment, the ACT's electricity all comes from green sources".
Official figures from Evoenergy show that of the electricity used in the ACT in 2020-21 about 91 per cent was from the National Electricity Market. About nine per cent was from large-scale and small-scale renewable energy sources.
Of the 91 per cent from the national market, about 70 per cent is produced by burning fossil fuel.
On ABC News Radio, June 17 last year, ACT Energy Minister Shane Rattenbury said what numerous correspondents have pointed out in these pages for several years; that the ACT does not consume, but pays for the equivalent of 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources.
The percentage of renewable electricity used in the ACT has probably increased since the figures quoted here, and a good thing too, but is still likely to be less than 40 per cent.
Nevertheless, the ACT Greens continue to imply on their website that the light rail runs on 100 per cent renewable energy. This, presumably, is to try to justify the exorbitant cost of this venture.
Bill Stefaniak (Letters, December 13) defends Israel against claims of genocide and diminishes anti-Zionist protesters as uniformed and misguided young people.
The definition of genocide has nothing to do with population increase. Genocide is defined by Article 2 in the UN Convention as the deliberate targeting and killing of a people because of their ethnic, religious or cultural differences.
The destruction of Gaza and its people by Israel which is inflicting a collective punishment on civilians is what it is; an abomination, an act of genocide, and something that nobody should condone.
I am one of the sleep-deprived residents of the Midnight building on 1 Elouera St.
Waste collection occurs every day, sometimes multiple times on the same day, between 4am and 6am. I contacted Access Canberra and No Waste to discuss the possibility of less frequent collections and/or collections at a later time and the response I got was polite but dismissive.
In my emails to them I emphasised that since collection must take place every day perhaps we could have collections occur after 6am.
I shared with them a diary of the collection times for the past 15 months (yes, I have been recording the times for almost every day; I guess it's my new hobby or obsession, still not sure) and pointed to periods when collections did take place after 6am and the world did not fall apart.
I also highlighted that while I appreciate the need for businesses to operate with minimum interruptions, I am also sympathetic to residents' need for rest and reprieve.
I know what I will be asking Santa for this Christmas.
Janine Haskins (Letters, December 8), given the family heartbreak we know you've been through I'm surprised that you're not ready to extend kindness to others.
I'm referring to your letter on Jeremy Hanson's dismissal as deputy leader of the ACT Liberals. Are you suggesting that unless somebody agrees with you their opinion is wrong?
Are you saying that everyone who has a differing opinion should leave the country? I know you place importance on mental health? Do you realise what your words can do to others?
I right in response to Douglas Mackenzie's letter "Eucalypts an icon" (December 9).
I beg to differ. I have just ridden the full circuit of Lake Tuggeranong and there are "gum trees" lying on the ground, across walking tracks and elsewhere all around the lake.
They are quite beautiful, but not in and around people. Think of Namatjira's landscapes. That's where they belong. This is mother nature's way of giving the middle finger salute. But we do need to replace them with deciduous trees in our urban places and residential streets. The trees in Chippindall Circuit are just beautiful, like the Chilterns in the UK.
But the ones in our back streets are mostly gums, dropping their rubbish all the time, washing into the drains and eventually poisoning our lake.
Aargh, the "silly season": too much shopping, too much partying, too much drinking, too much pudding; too much consumerism. It's all too much.
And how this millstone of too-much-ism weighs us down, leaving us tired, hassled, and bereft: manic materialism overwhelming the sacred.
But what of that other season? Ahh, Christmas: The birth of the eternal pattern of truth and love manifest as a naked, vulnerable, and dependent infant. A timeless gift of self-emptying service wrapped in mercy and justice.
The reminder to us all that truth, love, and humility are the highest and most noble forms of human identity, of human progress and intelligence.
A reminder, too, that our deepest hunger is not for presents, but for presence: a presence that whispers deep within, the transforming refrain, "You are loved. You are beauty".
Ahh, that this refrain might be heard not just in our own homes, but most especially in soup kitchens, nursing homes, hospitals, and gaols - in the places where the lost and lonely and strange reside.
I refer to a recent letter from Maurice Hermann ("Boxing a minefield", December 7).
Modified versions of boxing in which blows to the head are excluded have been implemented in various niche settings over the years.
A version called "BoxTag" was run at a Sydney boxing club from 2006 until at least 2013, with competitions held three to four times a year.
It was supported by various technologies including an automated scoring system based on wearable sensors, and (later) pneumatic boxing gloves that reduced impact forces. Scientists from the AIS and the University of Canberra were instrumental in the development of these technologies, with practical assistance from the Canberra PCYC.
The Canberra group also experimented with protective body armour since it is well-established that blows to the head are not the only risk associated with boxing.
Impacts to the torso and abdomen can cause serious injury and even death. The modified form of boxing gained some enthusiastic adherents but was never accepted by the wider boxing community.
Israel, aided and abetted by America, has created new hatreds that will last forever. When Gaza's surviving children grow up they will return the violence in kind. The right wing media should be outlawed for its scurrilous and one sided reporting.
Contrary to David Perkins's claims (Letters, December 13) Gaza has not been an open air prison for 16 years. For most of the time, thousands of its residents entered Israel each day to work, for medical treatment or to transit to other destinations. There has also been transit through the Egyptian border. If Hamas hadn't turned it into a terror hub, there would have been far fewer restrictions.
Kenneth Griffiths (Letters, December 14) is concerned that "white Europeans ... invade places, kill the inhabitants and take the land". All humans (and many other animals) do that. It's just that we're more familiar with our own history.
Roderick Holesgrove (Letters, December 13) draws attention to the role meat production is playing in climate change. He suggests a "drastic reduction" of Australia's grazing herd. The obvious solution is the total elimination of cattle breeding. Other possibilities for meat and dairy products exist. Why not expand these?
The UN is demanding a ceasefire by Israel in Gaza. The chances of that happening would have been greatly enhanced had they also demanded, as a pre-condition, that all the Hamas hostages be released unharmed.
How does invading a country qualify as defending yourself? George Orwell lives though the broken bodies of today.
Cycling offers greater health benefits than public transport. Canberra's public transport system causes two-and-a-half kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions per passenger journey. The ACT government provides no subsidy to cycling. It subsidises public transport operating costs by $10 per trip.
As a victim of the gross maladministration of the hospital waiting lists in the ACT I waited over 500 days against a clinical guideline of 90 days for an operation. I have lodged a complaint with United Nations Human Rights Council to bring some independent and transparent oversight of what is going on in our health system.
Cocoa prices are expected to rise more than 21 percent as a result of flooding in the main growing regions. This will increase the cost of living for many Australians who have a sweet tooth even more. It won't be long before the right wing trolls are blaming this on Albo with Peter Dutton likely to say the Albo should have foreseen the chocolate security emergency.
