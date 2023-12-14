Popular Canberra venue fined for gambling breaches

A popular Canberra bowls club has been publicly reprimanded and fined $5000 for breaches of gaming machine and gambling laws.
The ACT Gambling and Racing Commission took disciplinary action against the North Canberra Bowling and ACT Rugby Union Club Incorporated, known as The RUC, for breaching the Gaming Machine Act 2004 and the Gambling and Racing Control (Code of Practice) Regulation 2002.
The breaches involved failing to adhere to the exclusion of a person at risk or someone who has signed a self-exclusion and allowing the excluded person to take gambling winnings.
It comes after an excluded person went to the venue's gaming area, gambled, won a sum of money and was paid part of their winnings.
Access Canberra became aware of the matter when The RUC asked for guidance on how to pay out the rest of the money to the excluded person.
In addition to being publicly reprimanded, The RUC will have to pay a fine of $5000 to the Australian Capital Territory and have an independent professional conduct an external audit of its control procedures relating to excluded persons.
It must also make sure staff are given training in identifying signs of problem gambling and the importance of this.
The RUC's gambling contact officer will also have to undertake refresher training on risks of gambling harms and the intent of the exclusion scheme.
Gambling and Racing Commission chief executive Yu-Lan Chan said that if an organisation sold gambling services, it must be able to fulfill its obligations as gambling licensees and protecting its customers.
"The community and the Gambling and Racing Commission have expectations of all licensees to proactively prevent gambling harm in their venues. When this is not done, individuals can experience significant harm," she said.
"Whilst the commission appreciates that the RUC has since taken steps to reduce the risk of this type of offence recurring, it is important that action is taken when licensees contribute to harm through failing to uphold their obligations that are set by legislation.
"This outcome is a timely reminder to all licensees to ensure all staff involved in the provision of gambling services can identify signs of gambling harm and exercise due diligence in relation to the exclusion scheme."
The Canberra Times has reached out to The RUC for comment.
