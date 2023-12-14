'We've got to make sure he wants to be a Raider first': Canberra closes in on Panther

Zac Hosking and his girlfriend toured Canberra Raiders HQ on Wednesday.
Now coach Ricky Stuart is waiting to hear if the Penrith second-rower is serious about joining the Green Machine.
Hosking's off-contract at the end of the 2024 NRL season, but there could be the chance of a move earlier if the Panthers give him the all clear.
The 26-year-old fell out of favour at the foot of the mountains in this year's finals series, despite having played most of the season - including their qualifying final win over the New Zealand Warriors.
Penrith have Liam Martin, Scott Sorensen and Luke Garner as second-row options - all three of which Panthers coach Ivan Cleary preferred for their grand-final win over Brisbane.
Stuart's looking to bolster his second-row stocks, with Canberra captain Elliott Whitehead set to retire at the end of next year.
The Raiders have boom back-rower Hudson Young, but Corey Harawira-Naera's future remained in limbo with a specialist meeting in January potentially deciding his future.
They could get salary cap relief from the NRL given Harawira-Naera's unique medical position since he collapsed on the field in May - similar to St George Illawarra, who received it for fullback Cody Ramsey (ulcerative colitis).
Stuart's also brought in former Newcastle utility Simi Sasagi as an edge option.
Hosking has played 25 NRL games - most of which were for Penrith last season after he moved from the Broncos.
"We're always looking to strengthen our roster. We brought he and his girlfriend down to have a look at the facility in Canberra and have a discussion in regards to his future," Stuart said.
"He's a good young player and a player we think can add to our current roster.
"There's been no contractual negotiations as of yet. We've got to make sure he wants to be a Raider first."
The second row's a position the Raiders have been looking to strengthen.
They tried to lure David Fifita from the Gold Coast Titans and were interested in South Sydney's Keaon Koloamatangi, but both opted to re-sign with their current clubs.
"He's off-contract for '25 so we're just registering our interest and being pro-active," Stuart said.
"It's a position we need depth in and he's an experienced edge-player who I know can add value to our squad."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.