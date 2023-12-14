Govt announces plans to boost APS tech skills, after years of outsourcing

The Albanese government has announced plans to boost tech skills in the Australian Public Service over the next six years, arguing that outsourcing this work to consultants and contractors has set the APS back.
The government launched the first data and digital strategy for the public service on Thursday, which provides a blueprint to transform the use and management of data and digital technologies across the APS through to 2030.
As part of this, the Australian Public Service Commission will create an APS Digital Workforce Plan across the next two years, to figure out how to equip staff with the skills they need to "thrive in the digital space" and "grow our digital workforce to meet future demand".
Minister for the Public Service Katy Gallagher said the decision to outsource public service work to contractors and consultants under the Coalition government had eroded the APS's capability in digital technology.
"Digital and data are skills are no longer a nice to have, they're essential in the modern workplace," Senator Gallagher said in a statement.
"We're bringing back core public service skills and building the APS's data and digital capabilities with a focus on supporting more women and those from diverse backgrounds to succeed in digital roles.
"We also know there's a role for state and territory governments, industry, the community sector, and academia to play in supporting government to get this right - be it providing specialist technical skills, research and development, or working directly with communities to support the design and delivery of services. Partnering effectively with all sectors is vital."
Almost half of the APS digital and ICT workforce in 2021 were contractors, service providers and consultants, according to the Digital Transformation Agency's annual review of that year. The review found that the APS spent $2.1 billion, $1.1 billion and $200 million on these services, respectively.
The APS will also seek to support more women and under-represented talent into data and digital roles, with the Australian Public Service Commission revealing that women filled only 41 per cent of these positions in 2022.
The Data and Digital Government Strategy focuses on five key areas, with the goal of delivering "simple, secure and connected public services, for all people and business, through world class data and digital capabilities" by 2023.
While many of the initiatives are already announced or in the works - like the government's Digital ID program - others are new, such as a Framework for the Governance of Indigenous Data.
Building trust and security in APS digital products is a key focus of the government's blueprint, which outlines plans to develop a whole-of-government Data Ethics Framework to guide the public service on ethical consideration relating to public data use.
The Finance Department and Australian Tax Office will develop the framework in collaboration with Data Champions Network, in the hope that it will allow agencies to "safely and appropriately expand their use of data in new and innovative ways while building trust in the public that their data is being used in ethical ways".
